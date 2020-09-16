With Cardinals in a bind, pushed the brink of trouble, Wainwright rushes to the rescue, again

MILWAUKEE — Each time the Cardinals have found themselves on the precipice of disaster this season -- returning from 17 days of quarantine, a bullpen threadbare from reach use, a losing streak -- Adam Wainwright has been the pitcher next up in the rotation.

And he has pulled them back from the brink.

Wainwright pitched his second complete game of the season and breezed through the Brewers lineup in the late innings to carry the Cardinals to a 4-2 victory Wednesday in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Miller Park. Milwaukee got a two-run homer in the first inning -- and that was it.

Only three more Brewers reached base after that. Only one of them got as far as second base, and that was a result of a walk where Wainwright may have had strike 3 on the Brewers' No. 9 hitter. That put two on with two out for the hitter with too much success against the Cardinals.

Christian Yelich came to the plate, and Wainwright was able to get the former MVP to skip into a grounder.

"There was no way I'm loading the bases right there," Wainwright said. "I'm not pitching around him. You've just got to make your pitches."