With Cards' right fielders hitless, Carpenter goes to second and Edman to right

MIAMI—The Cardinals have made a significant lineup change for Tuesday’s second game of a series with the Miami Marlins. Matt Carpenter will be at second base and Tommy Edman is in right field, returning to his big-league roots as a utility player.

This mean that neither Justin Williams nor Austin Dean is in the lineup against hard-throwing righthander Miami ace Sandy Alcantara, a former Cardinals prospect. The primary reason is that neither of the right fielders has even been on base in the first four games of the season, with Williams nothing for nine with five strikeouts and Dean nothing for six with four strikeouts, three coming when he gained a start on Monday.

Manager Mike Shildt added that Carpenter is more likely to hit a fly ball against the ground-ball-seeking Alcantara and, as a lefthanded hitter, might have more of a chance than a righthanded batter. Lefthanders are batting .247 against the righthander in his career while Alcantara has held righthanded batters to a .219 mark.

Carpenter is nothing for three with two strikeouts and a walk as a pinch hitter in four appearances but Shildt said, “You’ve got a guy who’s two years removed (2018) from being in an MVP discussion and he hasn’t had a start yet, so he needs to get out there and play.

“He’s earned that opportunity.”