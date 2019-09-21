CHICAGO — Throughout the first two games of a series that could help define whether an era continues or ends -- abruptly -- for the Chicago Cubs, manager Joe Maddon has pulled ever lever, pushed every button that he has.
Anthony Rizzo returned days early from an ankle injury and homered. Nine different pitchers were used to cover nine innings Friday. And on Saturday Jose Quintana starts a day after originally scheduled as Maddon plays the matchups to find a pitching edge with Cole Hamels sidelined. The Cubs and their manager have done just about everything against the Cardinals.
Everything except win.
The Cardinals go for the series victory Saturday at Wrigley Field with rookie Dakota Hudson as their starter. The team hopes to get a real grip on Kolten Wong's hamstring injury and a sense of if he'll be able to return to the lineup at some point during the final week of the regular season.
With a 10th-inning win Thursday and a 2-1 nailbiter Friday, the Cardinals have opened up a five-game lead on the third-place Cubs with eight games remaining, five head-to-head. A win in any of those games and the Cardinals assure that the Cubs no longer have control of their own destiny.
Let alone their claim to a dynasty.
Hudson made his major-league debut against the Cubs in July 2018, but he's yet to start against the rivals, let alone at Wrigley Field. His 31st start of his rookie season will come with a chance to move the Cardinals' magic number to five games with eight to play.
Here's the lineup that will back him:
1. Dexter Fowler, RF
2. Tommy Edman, 2B
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Marcell Ozuna, LF
5. Yadier Molina, C
6. Paul DeJong, SS
7. Matt Carpenter, 3B
8. Harrison Bader, CF
9. Dakota Hudson, P
Cubs lineup:
1. Rizzo, 1B
2. Castellanos, RF
3. Bryant, 3B
4, Schwarber, LF
5. Zobrist, 2B
6. Caratini, C
7. Heyward, CF
8. Hoerner, SS
9. Quintana, P
The Cardinals are arriving at the ballpark later in the morning for the second of three consecutive afternoon games at Wrigley Field. The team expects Wong to go through another evaluation at some point Saturday and by mid-afternoon or early evening have a sense of the damage he did to his left hamstring in Thursday's game.
