With delay in start of season to be much longer, Cardinals' DeJong feels conflicted

JUPITER, Fla. — Paul DeJong, the hottest hitter in the Cardinals’ camp this spring before the Grapefruit League games were stopped, carried armfuls of equipment Monday morning, anticipating the announcement of Major League Baseball about to announce at least a two-month waiting period before baseball could resume. As he loaded his car, DeJong said, “I think they’re being pre-cautious. Overly pre-cautious, which I understand.”

There were a couple of games of catch being conducted among pitchers but little work was engaged in by the players, who, at that point, were allowed to work out at their teams’ own facilities amid the coronavirus outbreak.

That they won’t be able to work out in groups any longer, said DeJong, “feels like a punishment. I don’t know what to think. But we can always get ready to go again.

“I may have to go to Jeff Albert’s back yard.”

Albert is the Cardinals’ hitting coach and, like DeJong, lives here in Jupiter.

“He’s got a cage and everything,” said DeJong.

“It’s usable,” said Albert.

DeJong said, “I think I’ll be able to manage. It’s just the unknown of when we’ll be able to start back up. That’s the biggest part, after the concern for safety. How real that concern is is the question.”

Second baseman Kolten Wong, who had seized the leadoff job by hitting .333 with an on-base percentage of over .500, said, “This is a bunch of weird stuff. I’m just nervous. I don’t know what to do. We haven’t got any clarification on what’s about to happen. It’s such a sketchy time when no one is giving you clear facts of what’s going to happen. I guess you try to stay ready for anything.”