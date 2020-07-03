With music thumping and Busch seats empty, Cardinals gather for first workout of second 'camp'

With both bullpens in use and hitters cycling through -- at a respectable distance -- batting practice on the main field, the Cardinals' began their first official workouts of "Summer Camp" on Friday afternoon at Busch Stadium.
Compared to what early-afternoon workouts usually look like at the ballpark, not much was different.
Except everything was different.
Even the new sign for Big Mac Land.
It appears to have been DeJong-proofed.
When the field cleared after batting practice, so did the players from everywhere but the bullpens and the first live batting practice session of the accessible workouts began: Jack Flaherty took the mound. Molina crouched behind the plate. Dexter Fowler dug into the box.
The Cardinals plan to have 19 scheduled workouts at Busch Stadium before opening the regular season July 24th at home against Pittsburgh. The first week of these workouts will be what manager Mike Shildt described as an accelerated audit of where the players are in their readiness for the season. From there, the team will likely have significant cuts -- as a camp opens in Springfield, Mo. -- and there will be scrimmages for the remaining members as they get up to speed for the 60-game season.
Along with Adam Wainwright and Kwang Hyun Kim, Flaherty has been throwing bullpens throughout the stoppage, and he said in May that he would have one intense, full-speed bullpen a week and then another bullpen to stay in tune and keep his arm strength steady. He worked out near his own in the Los Angeles area and did so with Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried.
Flaherty's readiness to go up-down in a live BP -- that is throw a simulated inning, return to the dugout (down), and then get back for a second simulated inning (up) -- got him the first group to face teammates Friday. He alternated innings with Austin Gomber. They played music in between the "innings," and kept the music off during the at-bats as if to simulate how a game would go.
The scoreboard is also being used to keep the count.
The ballpark has some new features in the line of sight that would have been unveiled earlier, if not for the indefinite delay to the start of the season. The individually lighted neon letters of Big Mac Land have been replaced with a ribbon board that reads the same, and its bookended by boxes of fries with neon yellow lights. Ballpark Village's apartment building has risen beyond center field. The Post-Dispatch advertisement along the bottom of the scoreboard has been replaced with a Lindenwood University banner ad.
Paul Goldschmidt is stepping in to face Flaherty now.
