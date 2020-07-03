With music thumping and Busch seats empty, Cardinals gather for first workout of second 'camp'

Opening of Cardinals 2020 Summer Camp, with Dr Lawrence Rocks and Derrick Goold.

With both bullpens in use and hitters cycling through -- at a respectable distance -- batting practice on the main field, the Cardinals' began their first official workouts of "Summer Camp" on Friday afternoon at Busch Stadium.

Compared to what early-afternoon workouts usually look like at the ballpark, not much was different.

Except everything was different.

Even the new sign for Big Mac Land.

It appears to have been DeJong-proofed.

When the field cleared after batting practice, so did the players from everywhere but the bullpens and the first live batting practice session of the accessible workouts began: Jack Flaherty took the mound. Molina crouched behind the plate. Dexter Fowler dug into the box.

The Cardinals plan to have 19 scheduled workouts at Busch Stadium before opening the regular season July 24th at home against Pittsburgh. The first week of these workouts will be what manager Mike Shildt described as an accelerated audit of where the players are in their readiness for the season. From there, the team will likely have significant cuts -- as a camp opens in Springfield, Mo. -- and there will be scrimmages for the remaining members as they get up to speed for the 60-game season.