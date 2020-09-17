With their season sunk, Pirates could shape playoff race, play spoiler for Cardinals

PITTSBURGH — While the Cardinals and Brewers did not meet eye to eye at Miller Park and spent the week cleaving doubleheaders in half, the Cincinnati Reds used the opportunity to gain ground in the race for the NL Central's second playoff berth.

They took advantage of the schedule because their schedule had them hosting the last-place Pirates.

Now, it's the Cardinals turn.

The Brewers and Reds have completed their season series against the Pirates. The Cardinals have five games in the next four days against the sinking club, and it could be their record in these games that will set them apart in the postseason race. The Brewers botched their opportunities, going 5-5 against the Bucs. The Reds are riding a five-game winning streak because they swept Pittsburgh and finished 7-3 against them.

The Cardinals sit at 2-3, having wasted a doubleheader visit from the Pirates to Busch Stadium already. They lost both games.