With their season sunk, Pirates could shape playoff race, play spoiler for Cardinals

PITTSBURGH — While the Cardinals and Brewers did not meet eye to eye at Miller Park and spent the week cleaving doubleheaders in half, the Cincinnati Reds used the opportunity to gain ground in the race for the NL Central's second playoff berth.
They took advantage of the schedule because their schedule had them hosting the last-place Pirates.
Now, it's the Cardinals turn.
The Brewers and Reds have completed their season series against the Pirates. The Cardinals have five games in the next four days against the sinking club, and it could be their record in these games that will set them apart in the postseason race. The Brewers botched their opportunities, going 5-5 against the Bucs. The Reds are riding a five-game winning streak because they swept Pittsburgh and finished 7-3 against them.
The Cardinals sit at 2-3, having wasted a doubleheader visit from the Pirates to Busch Stadium already. They lost both games.
Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong returns to the lineup after missing two days in Milwaukee with a rib cage injury that the Cardinals feared would be worse. It was near the area where oblique strains originate, and that sent Wong for a scan of his torso to determine the severity of the injury or if he had any damage to the area. Wrapped up and ready, Wong was considered for an appearance in Wednesday's doubleheader.
Manager Mike Shildt said the "risk reward" wasn't right at the time.
Wong will bat ninth, as you'll see in the lineup printed right here:
1. Edman, 3B
2. DeJong, SS
3. Goldschmidt, 1B
4. O'Neill, LF
5. Molina, C
6. B. Miller, DH
7. Bader, CF
8. Ravelo, RF
9. Wong, 2B
Starting pitcher: Dakota Hudson, RHP
The lineup is reworked a bit because of Wong's recent injury but also because of the opposing pitcher -- Steven Brault. The Pirates' lefty is 0-3 with a 5.06 ERA, and the Cardinals are greeting him with a five consecutive righthanded batters before lefthanded-hitting DH Brad Miller.
This is a quick update upon arriving in Pittsburgh. This story will be updated.
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.