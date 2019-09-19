CHICAGO — The parade of Cubs returning from injury -- or semi-returning from injury -- on Thursday made all the headlines because, well, they had a laundry list of stars dealing with injuries.
Th Cardinals, by contrast, had been relatively unscathed.
That changed in the fifth inning.
Second baseman Kolten Wong, who arguably has been the Cardinals' best player in the second half, was removed from the game with an injury to his left hamstring. The Cardinals announced the diagnosis during the game. The severity of the injury is not yet known.
On a groundball to first base, Wong sped from the batter's box, but eased up as he neared the bag and was thrown out. He reached for his leg and was clearly running tender before turning and limping to the dugout, escorted by a team trainer.
The Cardinals lead 2-1 going into the sixth inning. Both runs have been scored by Tommy Edman. The rookie infielder moved from third to second after Wong's injury, and Matt Carpenter took over at third, batting second for Wong.
***
Slowed by injury, Rizzo and Cubs pull a fast one on Cardinals; he'll bat leadoff
The giveaway was the socks.
Shortly before first pitch Thursday night at Wrigley Field, Anthony Rizzo emerged from the Cubs' dugout in full uniform, and he had his socks up high. He was supposed to be in a protective boot through the entire series, not flashing the stirrups as early as the first game of the series.
Yet, there he was -- running sprints in right field, running as if rounding a base, taking leads off first, moving around, proving he could play.
And play he will.
With less than 20 minutes to go before first pitch, the Cubs announced a new lineup with Rizzo leading off.
He could be the opener. Or he could be Willis Reed. It's not clear.
Rizzo injured his ankle fielding the ball Sunday at Wrigley Field, and his cleat took up a divot in the infield that still hasn't healed entirely. He was using a scooter to move around the clubhouse as recently as the previous series here at Wrigley, and the Cubs had openly advertised how he wouldn't be available for the series against the Cardinals.
Here's the Cubs' new lineup:
1. Anthony Rizzo, 1B
2. Nicholas Castellanos, RF
3. Kris Bryant, 3B
4. Kyle Schwarber, LF
5. Ben Zobrist, 2B
6. Willson Contreras, C
7. Jason Heyward, CF
8. Nico Hoerner, SS
9. Kyle Hendricks, P
***
Winless at Wrigley, Cardinals aim to solve Hendricks and tighten grip on first place
The final result came an hour, maybe more, after the Cardinals had already arrived at their hotel in Chicago, on the eve of what arguably is the most important series ever this late in the regular season between these two storied rivals.
The Cubs had lost, in extra innings, to the Cincinnati Reds.
That outcome dropped the Cardinals' archrivals to three games back in the division and shaved the Cardinals' magic number to clinch the division down to eight. That outcome meant that it would take a sweep for the Cubs to vault over the Cardinals and into first place in the National League Central.
Of course, sweep is what they've done here at Wrigley Field all season.
The Cardinals arrive for the four-game series on the North Side winless in six previous games here. They have been Maddux'ed by Thursday starter Kyle Hendricks, they have been undone by a longtime farmhand, they have had Kris Bryant hit a grand slam, and they have seen Kyle Schwarber cause them more headaches than any other team.
They are 0-6, outscored in those six games by more than 20 runs, and they have lost by three or fewer runs in that stretch only twice.
Some of the games haven't been close.
Once they scored four runs on Jon Lester for a 4-0 lead and still lost 9-4. They've found all sorts of ways to lose.
To claim the division, they must find one way to win.
The Cubs arrive limited by injury as first baseman Anthony Rizzo (ankle) is in a boot and out of the series. Javy Baez (thumb fracture) remains out indefinitely. Closer Craig Kimbrel has also been dealing with an injury (Update: Kimbrel is available Thursday night out of the Cubs' bullpen and Baez will pinch run if needed.) The Cubs are not the roster they imagined, and the Cardinals are not the offense they imagined.
The first game of the weekend series is an encore of the first game of the year at Wrigley between these two teams. Jack Flaherty draws the start against Kyle Hendricks, who threw an 81-pitch shutout against the Cardinals in early May. Those were the fewest pitches needed for a shutout by a Cub pitcher since Jon Lieber in 2001. Hendricks' gift is his changeup and how he can get teams reaching from the zone to make weak contact on it. He's the kind of pitcher the Cardinals have had trouble with in the past weeks -- one eager to throw off-speed and capable of expanding the zone.
Here's the lineup that will face Hendricks — and back Flaherty:
1. Dexter Fowler, RF
2. Kolten Wong, 2B
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Marcell Ozuna, LF
5. Paul DeJong, SS
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Tommy Edman, 3B
8. Harrison Bader, CF
9. Jack Flaherty, P
In his career, Flaherty has made four starts at Wrigley and he's 1-2 with a 6.35 ERA. He's 2-2 with a 3.60 ERA in eight games (seven starts) against the Cubs, and one of the early dazzling starts of his second-half dominance came at Busch Stadium against the Cubs over the trade deadline week. He struck out nine and held the Cubs scoreless through seven innings.
Check back throughout the afternoon and evening here at Cardinal Beat and STLtoday.com for coverage from the Confines, which haven't been so Friendly this season for the Cardinals. You could see that line coming.
