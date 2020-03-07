Wong, Carpenter, Goldschmidt, DeJong are the top four for Cardinals

JUPITER, Fla. — The top of the Cardinals' opening-day lineup certainly seems to be taking shape as Kolten Wong, Matt Carpenter, Paul Goldshmidt and Paul DeJong again are occupying the top four spots for Saturday's game against Houston.

Leadoff man Wong has a .429 on-base percentage and cleanup man DeJong has a 1.722 OPS with four homers among nine hits.

Yadier Molina and Dexter Fowler will hit fifth and sixth and both Tyler O'Neill and Lane Thomas, competing for outfield positions, will be in the lineup, batting seventh and ninth, respectively.

John Gant and lefthander Austin Gomber, both of whom are outside candidates for starting slots with the Cardinals, will work the most innings Saturday with lefthanders Brett Cecil and Tyler Webb and righthander Giovanny Gallegos to follow.

Cardinals' lineup

1. Kolten Wong 2b

2. Matt Carpenter 3b

3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b

4. Paul DeJong ss

5. Yadier Molina dh

6. Dexter Fowler rf

7. Tyler O'Neill lf