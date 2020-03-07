Wong, Carpenter, Goldschmidt, DeJong are top four for Cardinals

JUPITER, Fla. — The top of the Cardinals' opening-day lineup certainly seems to be taking shape as Kolten Wong, Matt Carpenter, Paul Goldshmidt and Paul DeJong again are occupying the top four spots for Saturday's game against Houston.
Leadoff man Wong has a .429 on-base percentage and cleanup man DeJong has a 1.722 OPS with four homers among nine hits.
Yadier Molina and Dexter Fowler will hit fifth and sixth and both Tyler O'Neill and Lane Thomas, competing for outfield positions, will be in the lineup, batting seventh and ninth, respectively.
John Gant and lefthander Austin Gomber, both of whom are outside candidates for starting slots with the Cardinals, will work the most innings Saturday with lefthanders Brett Cecil and Tyler Webb and righthander Giovanny Gallegos to follow.
Camp cuts
Starting to winnow their camp roster, the Cardinals optioned lefthander Ricardo Sánchez and infielder Elehuris Montero to Class AA Springfield and righthander Alvaro Seijas to Class A Palm Beach.
Reassigned to minor league came was a large group of non-roster players. They were righthanders Akeem Bostick, Nabil Crismatt, Seth Elledge, Alex FaGalde, Griffin Roberts, Angel Rondón and Ramon Santos; first baseman Luken Baker and catchers Julio Rodríguez and Alexis Wilson.
Infielder Brad Miller, who has been out nearly a week with lower back inflammation, has begun taking swings but still is unable to play. "He's still a couple of days away from being seriously considered to play in a game," said manager Mike Shildt.
There also was no further update on lefthanded reliever Andrew Miller, whose status for opening day is cloudy in light of the "feel" he does not have while throwing the ball. He is limited to playing catch.
No day off for Shildt
Shildt, though offered a day off by president of baseball operations John Mozeliak, declined the offer the day after his wedding here.
"I thought about it, but I've got an accountability to this group (of players)," said Shildt, who added his wife, Michelle, "wouldn't want it any other way."
After being married for the first time, Shildt said he felt "more complete" Saturday. "Feels good," he said.
Coronavirus discussed
Mozeliak discussed options with players and staff relative to fan interaction amid the coronavirus scare. "Our No. 1 priority is our fans' health as well as our players' health," said Mozeliak, who suggested that "hand-to-hand contact be minimized."
Waves to fans and tossing baseballs are all still all right, said Mozeliak, who added that the London trip for June 13-14 games with the Chicago Cubs still is on schedule.
Cardinals' lineup
1. Kolten Wong 2b
2. Matt Carpenter 3b
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Paul DeJong ss
5. Yadier Molina dh
6. Dexter Fowler rf
7. Tyler O'Neill lf
8. Matt Wieters c
9. Lane Thomas cf
RH John Gant p
Houston lineup
1. Josh Reddick rf
2. Jose Altuve dh
3. Kyle Tucker lf
4. Yuli Gurriell 1b
5. Carlos Correa ss
6. Aledmys Diaz 2b
7. Martin Maldonado c
8. Abraham Toro 3b
9. Drew Ferguson cf
RH Brandon Bielak p