Wong, Carpenter, Goldschmidt, DeJong are top four for Cardinals

Infielder Brad Miller, who has been out nearly a week with lower back inflammation, has begun taking swings but still is unable to play. "He's still a couple of days away from being seriously considered to play in a game," said manager Mike Shildt.

There also was no further update on lefthanded reliever Andrew Miller, whose status for opening day is cloudy in light of the "feel" he does not have while throwing the ball. He is limited to playing catch.

No day off for Shildt

Shildt, though offered a day off by president of baseball operations John Mozeliak, declined the offer the day after his wedding here.

"I thought about it, but I've got an accountability to this group (of players)," said Shildt, who added his wife, Michelle, "wouldn't want it any other way."

After being married for the first time, Shildt said he felt "more complete" Saturday. "Feels good," he said.

Coronavirus discussed

Mozeliak discussed options with players and staff relative to fan interaction amid the coronavirus scare. "Our No. 1 priority is our fans' health as well as our players' health," said Mozeliak, who suggested that "hand-to-hand contact be minimized."