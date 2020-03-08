Wong hit in leg by pitch, leaves game in three-run Cardinals first inning

JUPITER, Fla. — Kolten Wong started a three-run Cardinals rally in the first inning Sunday when he was hit in the left leg by a pitch from Miami’s Pablo Lopez. But, shortly after trotting home on a two-run double by Paul Goldschmidt, Wong left the game and walked with an athletic trainer toward the clubhouse to be examined further.
After Goldschmidt’s two-run hit to left and a passed ball, Yadier Molina singled up the middle for the third run of the inning.
Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson, sporting a nasty breaking ball, struck out five in the first two innings, giving up only a bloop, wind-blown double by Lewis Brinson.
Cardinals to play Marlins often
Having passed the halfway part of their 30-game exhibition schedule, the Cardinals will embark on the Miami Marlins' part of it.
Beginning Sunday when Dakota Hudson faces the Marlins, the Cardinals will play their Roger Dean Stadium partners three times this week and five times in the final 14 Grapefruit League games.
"I haven't noticed it," said manager Mike Shildt. "I know we're playing them today."
With a two-game trip to Fort Myers, Fla., upcoming on Monday and Tuesday, most of the regulars are in the Cardinals' lineup Sunday. Only Matt Carpenter, who took three called third strikes on Saturday, is resting, with Tommy Edman replacing Carpenter at third base and hitting second.
Young Dylan Carlson, batting .417 with a 1.158 OPS, is in right field and hitting ninth.
Cabrera could be in bullpen
Hudson, who is holding opponent batters to a .194 mark, is slated for five innings, to be followed by lefthander Genesis Cabrera for three. Cabrera may be in line for a spot in the bullpen with lefthander Andrew Miller likely to be out at the start of the season with his left hand issues.
Asked if Cabrera's command had improved appreciably this spring from last year, Shildt said "Appreciably would be a reasonable term. I wouldn't go dramatic."
Safe driver award
On Monday, Kwang Hyun Kim will work the first three innings of a game at Minnesota, with Daniel Ponce de Leon to follow for as many as five, and Alex Reyes is scheduled for some 30 pitches. Korean-born Kim, who seemed concerned the other day about the six-hour round trip to Fort Meyers, will ride in a car driven by interpreter Craig Choi.
"He said he felt like Craig was a safe driver," joked Shildt.
Staff ace Jack Flaherty will be on Tuesday's bus to Fort Meyers to oppose Boston. With him might be infielder Brad Miller, who is improving after being out a week with a back ailment. Miller was to go through a full workout on Sunday before the game.
Cardinals' lineup
1. Kolten Wong 2b
2. Tommy Edman 3b
3. Paul Goldschmidt 1b
4. Paul DeJong ss
5. Yadier Molina c
6. Dexter Fowler rf
7. Tyler O'Neill dh
8. Harrison Bader cf
9. Dylan Carlson rf
RH Dakota Hudson p