Wong hit in leg by pitch, leaves game in three-run Cardinals first inning

Young Dylan Carlson, batting .417 with a 1.158 OPS, is in right field and hitting ninth.

Cabrera could be in bullpen

Hudson, who is holding opponent batters to a .194 mark, is slated for five innings, to be followed by lefthander Genesis Cabrera for three. Cabrera may be in line for a spot in the bullpen with lefthander Andrew Miller likely to be out at the start of the season with his left hand issues.

Asked if Cabrera's command had improved appreciably this spring from last year, Shildt said "Appreciably would be a reasonable term. I wouldn't go dramatic."

Safe driver award

On Monday, Kwang Hyun Kim will work the first three innings of a game at Minnesota, with Daniel Ponce de Leon to follow for as many as five, and Alex Reyes is scheduled for some 30 pitches. Korean-born Kim, who seemed concerned the other day about the six-hour round trip to Fort Meyers, will ride in a car driven by interpreter Craig Choi.

"He said he felt like Craig was a safe driver," joked Shildt.