Kolten Wong says that hitting at the bottom of the Cardinals’ order has not been a point of contention for him, despite his .353 batting average since the start of July.
But he was clearly excited to become the No. 2 hitter for Wednesday night’s game against Milwaukee at Busch Stadium.
That was made possible, in part, because Tommy Edman is out of the lineup with Matt Carpenter playing third base and Harrison Bader remaining in center field.
“I’m trying not to think about that kind of stuff,” Wong said. “Obviously it’s cool to hit at the top of the lineup, get more (at-bats), get into more situations where I can help the team win. When you’re at the bottom, you’re in situations where you’re just trying to get on base and hopefully something happens. But hitting second is going to be fun because I’m in the thick of things.”
Wong has pushed his average for the season to .274, the highest of any regular on the team. But he’s been hitting anywhere from sixth to ninth since the start of July.
His production has not been resulting much in the way of runs being scored, as he has crossed the plate only 14 times in the last 41 games.
“He’s clearly earned an opportunity to get advancement in the lineup,” manager Mike Shildt said. “He’s done a great job of lengthening the lineup, turning it over for other guys. But the opportunity presented itself. Tommy has done a nice job as well and giving Tommy a day off created an opportunity.”
Webb on a roll
Tyler Webb picked up his first career win Tuesday night and continued to add to his recent domination that started when he was recalled July 21. Since that time, the lefthander has made 12 appearances and allowed one run on four hits in 11 2/3 innings.
“I think it’s just a thing where you’re kind of in one of those grooves and you try to keep it going,” Webb said. “You do little things to get better every day and keeping it as simple as possible is what I’m trying to do. You stick to your strengths and try not to worry too much about the individual hitters. Execute well and good things will happen.”
O'Neill goes to Memphis
Tyler O’Neill will start a rehab assignment in Memphis tonight with no expectation of when he might be ready after suffering a minor hand injury. O’Neill was hitting .279 when he was hurt. He hit .301 in July while starting 21 games.
“There’s no crystal ball to that,” Shildt said. “He’ll be there tonight for three at-bats. We don’t have a magic number but it will probably be more than a couple of games for sure to get his continuity and timing back.”
Bader in lineup again
After a productive return to the Cardinals on Tuesday, Harrison Bader will remain in center field tonight to face Milwaukee at Busch Stadium.
Bader tripled, walked three times, scored two runs and made two diving catches in the 9-4 win. He will hit No. 8 again.
Matt Carpenter returns to third base with Tommy Edman taking a seat, and Kolten Wong — who is slashing .347/.429/.469 in August — moves up the order to No. 2.
CARDINALS LINEUP:
1. Dexter Fowler, RF
2. Kolten Wong, 2B
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Marcell Ozuna, LF
5. Paul DeJong, SS
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Matt Carpenter, 3B
8. Harrison Bader, CF
9. Adam Wainwright, P
BREWERS LINEUP:
1. Lorenzo Cain, CF
2. Yasmani Grandal, C
3. Christian Yelich, RF
4. Keston Hiura, 2B
5. Mike Moustakas, 3B
6. Ryan Braun, LF
7. Eric Thames, 1B
8. Orlando Arcia, SS
9. Adrian Houser, P