Having already had a dress rehearsal Thursday at Busch Stadium while many of his teammates enjoyed the final off day of the regular season, Kolten Wong jumped into batting practice and other baseball activities Friday with an eye on being available somehow, some way before the end of the weekend.
The Cardinals want to see how the infielder responds to the increase in activity before committing to whether he'll be in the starting lineup at all this weekend.
Wong tore his hamstring this past weekend at Wrigley Field, and he returned to St. Louis to rest, recover, and rehab while the team played a series in Phoenix. Wong was able to jog and then run over the past few days, and he also accelerated his baseball activities. He's taken groundballs and he's taken batting practice. The question for Wong and the Cardinals is how he feels the day after such activity and whether he can get to a point where they minimize the risk of aggravating the injury.
Wong said he's moving at about 70 percent to 80 percent full-speed, and that the goal is to push that ahead again Saturday and then ahead again Sunday. It could mean that he won't start any games in the regular-season finale.
He's fine with that.
"If anything," Wong said at his locker Friday afternoon, "it gives me a little breather for the next push."
Michael Wacha's MRI revealed a strain in his shoulder. He will go at least five days without throwing a baseball. That effectively rules him out for the National League division series, which will open Thursday if the Cardinals qualify for it. Wacha's role on the postseason roster was already uncertain as he spent most of the month as the fifth starter.
The injury makes the decision for the Cardinals.
"I expect Michael to be able to pitch for us again this year," manager Mike Shildt said.
The injury is not related to or an indicator of the stress fracture that Wacha has fought in the right shoulder before, general manager Michael Girsch said. The plan is for Wacha to take a few days of rest and then see how he feels throwing a baseball Wednesday or Thursday.
The Cardinals start the weekend series with the Cubs leading the NL Central by one game ahead of the Brewers.
The Cubs, since the Cardinals swept them in Wrigley a week ago, have not won a game and plummeted out of contention. Their manager, Joe Maddon, does not have a contract for next season and this could be the last time he's at Busch Stadium as the rivals' manager. This will be the first season in his five years with the Cubs that the team did not qualify for the playoffs.
The Cardinals magic number is three. The only way they control their own destiny when it comes to the division title is to win all three games.
After getting a break Wednesday following the 19-inning loss, the regulars return to the lineup in time to face the Cubs. Here it is:
1. Dexter Fowler, RF
2. Tommy Edman, 3B
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Marcell Ozuna, LF
5. Yadier Molina, C
6. Matt Carpenter, 3B
7. Paul DeJong, SS
8. Harrison Bader, CF
9. Dakota Hudson, P
The Cardinals intend to have Miles Mikolas or Jack Flaherty start Sunday, depending on what that game means to the standings and to their title aspirations. If the game is meaningless, it's possible neither pitcher will start that game and it will go to Daniel Ponce de Leon, who would be on turn for the outing.
By moving Adam Wainwright up a day to start Saturday the Cardinals assure the veteran gets one more start at Busch Stadium this season, in case it is his final season with the club.
Here's the lineup the Cubs are sporting, without apologies:
1. Tony Kemp, CF
2. Nicholas Castellanos, RF
3. Ben Zobrist, 2B
4. Kyle Schwarber, LF
5. Willson Contreras, C
6. Ian Happ, 3B
7. Victor Caratini, 1B
8. Nico Hoerner, SS
9. Alec Mills, P
Check back throughout the evening here at C-Beat and StlToday.com for ongoing coverage from the ballpark. Rick Hummel is at the keyboard for the game coverage in Saturday's paper, and you're stuck with me on the game blog. I will keep the Spider-Man jubilation to a minimum.
That my promise to the people who have read this far and deserve thanks.