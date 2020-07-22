Wong out of Cardinals' exhibition lineup with stiff neck

Second baseman Kolten Wong is the only regular out of the Cardinals’ projected opening-day lineup as they prepare to play the Kansas City Royals Wednesday afternoon at Busch Stadium in their lone exhibition game of the spring.

Manager Mike Shildt said Wong had a stiff neck sustained by sliding into second base on a steal attempt in Tuesday’s intrasquad game.

“Not anything that we feel like is going to prevent him from Friday (opening day),” said Shildt. “But he woke up a little stiff. Clearly don't need to push today."

Shildt did doubt though, that infielder Brad Miller, who has had right heel inflammation, would be ready for Friday's game against Pittsburgh.

Miller ran the bases in a morning workout but Shildt said, “It wouldn’t be fair to him or us” to expect Miller to play Friday, having had so few at-bats in either of the training camps.

Miller to go to Springfield

Miller is slated to take some at-bats against righthander Giovanny Gallegos on Thursday during an optional workout and then likely report to the alternate camp in Springfield to take more at-bats before he would rejoin the team.