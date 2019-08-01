St. Louis Cardinals catcher Matt Wieters stands at home plate after the Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez scored on his throwing error in the eighth inning during a game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
The Cardinals are up 6-0 on the Cubs after six innings in a briskly played game at Busch Stadium.
The Cardinals broke it open in the sixth, scoring four runs before the Cubs recorded an out.
Paul Goldschmidt led off with a single up the middle and Paul DeJong followed with a double down the left-field line. After falling behind 0-2, Yairo Munoz battled back to single past the diving Kris Bryant at third, making it 3-0 and chasing Cubs lefty starter Jon Lester from the game.
After falling behind 0-2 against reliever Derek Holland, Matt Wieters hit a 2-2 pitch to right for an opposite-field homer that stretched the Cardinals lead to 6-0.
Kolten Wong followed with a single, giving the Cardinals five straight hits to begin the inning.
Up 1-0, the home team added to its lead in the fourth. With one out, Paul DeJong singled up the middle and Yairo Munoz followed with a hit-and-run hit that sent DeJong to third.
After another out, Kolten Wong singled to right, driving in DeJong. The inning ended when Cubs' centerfielder Jason Heyward came up with a diving grab of a drive into the right-center field gap by pitcher Jack Flaherty.
Tommy Edman led off the home half of the first inning with an opposite-field ground-rule double to right. An out later, Jose Martinez lined a single up the middle, driving in the game's first run.
The Cubs didn't record their first hit against Flaherty until Cubs' newcomer Nicholas Castellanos singled to right with two outs in the sixth inning. That inning, Flaherty struck out the side and has eight strikeouts through six innings.
FLAHERTY VS. LESTER
Tied atop the NL Central at 57-50, the Cardinals and Chicago Cubs close out the series Thursday night at Busch Stadium.
The Cards, who've gone 13-6 since the All-Star Break, beat the Cubs 2-1 on Tuesday, only to have Chicago post a 2-0 win on Wednesday. The teams, who enter Thursday's play with a one-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the Central Division, will meet seven more times this season — a four-game set at Wrigley Sept. 19-22 and in the regular-season's final three-game series on Sept. 27-29 at Busch.
The Cards will also see the Brewers a bunch down the stretch: Aug. 19-21 and Sept. 13-15 at Busch and Aug. 26-28 in Milwaukee.
The Cubs and Brewers square off in three-game sets this weekend and Aug. 30-Sept. 1 at Wrigley and for a four-gamer Sept. 5-8 in Milwaukee.
In tonight's series finale, the Cardinals send righthander Jack Flaherty (4-6, 4.17 ERA) to the mound against Chicago lefty Jon Lester (9-6, 3.63).
Flaherty has been especially solid since the All-Star break, allowing just four runs over his last 24 1/3 innings. In his last outing, he allowed two runs over six innings against the Astros, striking out nine and walking one.
"He's been in a good place in everything he's doing,'' Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said prior to Thursday's game. "His body language is good — not that it was poor before — he's just in control. The best way of saying it is he's in control of what he's doing, how he's doing it and why he's doing it. He has a great tempo, good poise, he's clearly in control of what he's doing and how he's doing it. His slider's been good, it's important for all our guys to execute their pitches. He's able to throw his fastball to both sides of the plate, he's had a good fastball and he's been able to command it. Slider's been short and had good depth to it. He's been on the plate, been able to expand it when he needs to and his curve ball's been pretty good, too."
Lester is 4-1 with a 2.91 ERA in his last seven starts.
The Cubs' lineup features a pair of players — right fielder Nicholas Castellanos and second baseman Tony Kemp — who were acquired at the trade deadline on Wednesday.
Following a rare Friday night off, the Cardinals play a pair in Oakland Saturday night and Sunday afternoon before traveling to Los Angeles for three games with NL West-leading Dodgers.
INJURY UPDATE
Shildt touched on the plan for a couple of the injured Cardinals:
Right fielder Marcell Ozuna: "He'll play a full game today (in Memphis) and then there will be an evaluation to determine what happens beyond that."
Catcher Yadier Molina: "He's going to Memphis tomorrow and participate with the Memphis Redbirds.
"I think he has his head in a good place. Listen, this guy has as much passion and hunger to compete and play this game as much as maybe anyone I'll ever get to know. So that can get in his way, wanting to get back and contribute and play the game that he loves with the guys he loves in the city he loves and organization he loves. He likes to compete and he loves to win, but it's been clear from the medical team and his own experience that he has to get this behind him. It's just not fair to him or us to ask him to compete until he gets this behind him."
Shildt later said: "Initially, it's to get him back in the flow of catching. Get him going, get his legs under him again and all those different things. I think we have a pretty good timetable on it, but it's unfair to say that when he hasn't left yet. But we have a plan that everybody, including Yadi, is pleased with."
NO MAJOR MOVES AT THE DEADLINE
"i believe in this team, believe in the games in this clubhouse,'' Shildt said. "It's a vote of confidence to say, hey we've got enough and we do to get it done with what we have.
"Any time you get a vote of confidence, saying we believe in you, I view it as a positive."
Later, Shildt added: "Look around, these guys are bouncing around. This team doesn't need a jolt. This team jolts itself and has all year. I do understand that people have another perspective, but all I see in our clubhouse is a group that's highly motivated to play every day and do well."
Thursday's lineups:
CARDINALS
Tommy Edman, 3B
Dexter Fowler, CF
Jose Martinez, RF
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
Paul DeJong, SS
Yairo Munoz, LF
Matt Wieters, C
Kolten Wong, 2B
Jack Flaherty, P
CUBS
Jason Heyward, CF
Nicholas Castellanos, RF
Kris Bryant, 3B
Anthony Rizzo, 1B
Javier Baez, SS
Willson Contreras, C
Kyle Schwarber, LF
Tony Kemp, 2B
Jon Lester, P
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Cardinals Update e-newsletter
Get the most comprehensive St. Louis Cardinals coverage in the area pitched straight to your inbox.