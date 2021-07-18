Woodford gets the nod to start for Cardinals against Cubs on Monday

Jake Woodford, recently sent down to the minors to convert into a starting pitcher, will get his chance on Monday when the Cardinals play the Cubs.

Woodford was sent down to Memphis on June 28 to stretch out to come back as a starter. In three starts at Class AAA, he threw 12 innings with a 4.50 ERA, eight strikeouts and six walks.

"He wouldn't be starting if we didn't think he was built up," Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. "Woody's ready to go. He's got a full complement; he's ready to get up to 100."

No starter has been named for Tuesday yet, but all signs point to Johan Oviedo, who was sent down to Memphis over the All-Star break to get in a start.

Shildt said the starter for Tuesday was "TBD" and "we may get creative with it. ... We'll explore everything. It's a pretty fluid situation."

LINEUPS

Matt Carpenter is in the starting lineup at second base today and Tommy Edman gets the day off for the 1:15 matinee with the Giants. Paul Goldschmidt takes a 12-game hitting streak into the game, the second-longest active hitting streak (Starlin Castro is at 14) and tying Edman for the longest by a Cardinal this season