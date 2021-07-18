Woodford gets the nod to start for Cardinals against Cubs on Monday

Jake Woodford, recently sent down to the minors to convert into a starting pitcher, will get his chance on Monday when the Cardinals play the Cubs.
Woodford was sent down to Memphis on June 28 to stretch out to come back as a starter. In three starts at Class AAA, he threw 12 innings with a 4.50 ERA, eight strikeouts and six walks.
"He wouldn't be starting if we didn't think he was built up," Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. "Woody's ready to go. He's got a full complement; he's ready to get up to 100."
No starter has been named for Tuesday yet, but all signs point to Johan Oviedo, who was sent down to Memphis over the All-Star break to get in a start.
Shildt said the starter for Tuesday was "TBD" and "we may get creative with it. ... We'll explore everything. It's a pretty fluid situation."
LINEUPS
Matt Carpenter is in the starting lineup at second base today and Tommy Edman gets the day off for the 1:15 matinee with the Giants. Paul Goldschmidt takes a 12-game hitting streak into the game, the second-longest active hitting streak (Starlin Castro is at 14) and tying Edman for the longest by a Cardinal this season
The Cardinals have taken three of the five games so far with San Francisco, with the game today closing out the season series. The Cardinals have not lost a season series with the Giants since 2014, when the series went 4-3. The Giants also beat the Cardinals 4-1 in the postseason that year.
The Giants have won eight of their past 11 games, with the only three losses coming to the Cardinals.
Cardinals
1. Carlson rf
2. Goldschmidt 1b
3. Arenado 3b
4. O'Neill lf
5. Molina c
6. Carpenter 2b
7. DeJong ss
8. Bader cf
9. LeBlanc p
Giants
1. Slater cf
2. Solano 2b
3. Yastrzemski rf
4. Ruf 1b
5. Flores 3b
6. Crawford ss
7. Tauchman lf
8. Tromp c
9. Cueto p