CHICAGO — Whatever the Cardinals prove to be this season or aspire to prove this season, their flaws have been exposed, inning by inning, as sport by their archrival, and the Cubs have done it all for a home crowd to relish.
Wrigley Field has brought out the worst in the Cardinals.
Another close game early came unraveled late as the Cardinals dealt with the early departure of starter Adam Wainwright with a hamstring injury and saw the Cubs once again capitalize on free bases and the bullpen. Two errors in the seventh inning and Carlos Gonzalez’s home run in the eighth inning widened the Cubs’ lead for 5-1 victory Sunday night that completed a three-game sweep of the Cardinals, the Cubs’ second in as many visits from the Cardinals this season. The six consecutive losses at Wrigley to start a season are the most by the Cardinals since 1907.
What’s old is new again and roles have been reversed in this rivalry.
The team with swagger, the team that gets better as the game gets later, and the team with starters that impose their will on the opposing lineup now reside in the home dugout at Wrigley, and the Cardinals are left to ponder their welts. The Cardinals had won five of six before arriving at Wrigley, had found some rhythm to their rotation, and yet back on the north side have plunged deeper into an offensive haze. They scored six runs total in three games at Wrigley, and they’ve scored three or fewer runs in 17 of their past 27 games. Switching the lineup hasn’t’ helped, swapping out players hasn’t help, so other changes must be considered. The standings demand a reckoning.
Wrigley brought them back to .500 – and did not stop there. They’ve got 99 games to play and the catch is they’re a losing club, at 31-32. At that rate, they’ll play in London before they play in the postseason.
Moments after the Cubs snapped the tie game and added a bump to their lead, manager Mike Shildt and the Cardinals’ trainer trailed pitching coach Mike Maddux out to the mound. What appeared to be a routine mound visit to give the starter a moment before an inning came unglued turned suddenly into a departure.
Wainwright left the game with tightness in his left hamstring, the severity of which was not yet known during the game, according to a club official.
The righthander had legged out a double in the fifth inning – only to be stranded like so many other runners in those middle innings. It’s unclear if that could have caused the injury, but in the bottom of that inning the dugout saw some signs of discomfort from the righthander. Three of the first four batters Wainwright faced in that inning reached base, and the one didn’t was the pitcher, who bunted Jason Heyward into scoring position. David Bote, the Cubs’ No. 9 hitter, singled home Heyward to snap a 1-1 tie. Kyle Schwarber followed with an RBI double off of Wainwright to push the Cubs’ lead to two runs and prompt the mound visit that led to Wainwright’s early dismissal.
The game set up as a contrast on the mound that would meet at the edges of the strike zone. The last time Hendricks faced the Cardinals at Wrigley Field he authored a ruthlessly efficient 81-pitch complete-game shutout.
Wainwright was coming off a 126-pitch outing against these same Cubs. He held them scoreless through eight innings, but had to strategically use a few of his seven walks to skirt around some of the Cubs hitters who gave him trouble. Wainwright struck out and was the winner in the game that completed a three-game sweep of the Cubs at Busch Stadium. A rainout this past week gave Wainwright an added day of rest to recover from his season-high pitch count, and after a leadoff walk he settled in.
The Cubs scored their first run on a groundout in the first inning, and including that one Wainwright got 10 of his first 12 outs without the ball leaving the infield.
The walk to start the game was Wainwright’s only walk of the game.
It was a welcome change from a trend that Shildt has been troubled by for much of this season: walks. In his office before Sunday’s game, the Cardinals’ manager outlined how there are two kinds of walks that he can stomach. The first is when the hitter earns it through a grueling, grinding, relentless at-bat that takes nine, 10, 13 pitches to complete. The second is a strategic walk, like a few of the ones Wainwright used to avoid a few Cubs a week ago. What Shildt has seen too often is the toxic walk, the walks that come at the beginning of innings or go to the opposing pitcher or with two outs and an inning there for the take. Those walks littered Jack Flaherty’s start Saturday and eroded an early four-run lead for the Cardinals.
Those walks are the kind that nourish the Cubs’ offense.
Those walks are the ones that the Cardinals’ lineup isn’t taking.
The renewed funk that the Cardinals have encountered amidst the ivy of Wrigley Field comes down to that contrast:
The pitchers need to pitch more strikes.
The hitters need to do more with strikes.
“That’s a big crux,” Shildt said. “To get a good pitch to hit, you’re not going to have a lot of success chasing balls out of the strike zone. This team that we’re playing right now – it’s about the strike zone. They’ve got a group – their pitchers will be on the outside of it and if we let them do it, take our walks, and force them to come in the zone, we’ll have our best shot. This is a group (on offense) that is not going to chase out of the zone on the other side a whole lot. If we force them to swing the bat in the zone or under the zone or above the zone and put it in play and keep it in the ballpark, I like our shot.
“Easier said than done,” he added. “But it’s a microcosm of what I’m talking about.”
Hendricks didn’t bedevil the Cardinals like he did when last they saw him at Wrigley. The Cardinals seemed to do that on their own. In seven innings vs. the righthander, the Cardinals didn’t take a walk but they did scatter eight hits. An infield single coupled with an error in the second got Marcell Ozuna on base, and he scored on Kolten Wong’s RBI double. The Cardinals got a one-out single in the third that went nowhere. Ozuna’s second hit of the ball game led off the fourth inning, but he was thrown out at second trying to steal, so that petered out.
In the sixth inning, Paul Goldschmidt roped a double, and Ozuna followed with his third hit of the game – a single to left that kept Goldschmidt from turning home.
With the tying run on and no outs, the Cardinals stared down Hendricks at a tipping point in the game.
They blinked.
Goldschmidt was thrown out at home trying to advance on a groundball. A fly out followed that, and the inning ended when Hendricks scampered off the mound, gloved a grounder, and beat Harrison Bader with a throw to first base.
Wainwright leaves start in the fifth inning with hamstring injury
Shortly after he became the first Cardinal starter in more than 30 years to pitch 2,000 innings against the Cubs, Adam Wainwright had his pursuit of a few more cut short by injury.
In the fifth inning, as the Cubs mounted a rally that would give them a 3-1 lead, Wainwright left his start at Wrigley Field with tightness in his left hamstring. The early diagnosis was confirmed by a Cardinals official.
Wainwright had just allowed the tie-breaking hit and another RBI hit when Cardinals manager Mike Shildt and the team's trainer met him on the mound. The runner Wainwright left behind did not score, leaving him with three runs allowed on seven hits through 4 1/3 innings.
Giovanny Gallegos completed the inning for the Cardinals.
The Cardinals trail, 3-1, going into the bottom of the sixth inning.
Cardinals set stage for Wacha's return to rotation, promote Ponce de Leon
As if the Cardinals' use of the bullpen Saturday to cover leftover innings from starter Jack Flaherty wasn't revealing enough, a transaction Sunday further sets the stage for Michael Wacha's return to the rotation.
The Cardinals have had Wacha's start Monday in Miami in hard "pencil" all weekend, and the only caveat was whether he was needed in relief or not against the Cubs at Wrigley. When Flaherty left his start Saturday in the fourth inning, Wacha could have been used to shoulder a few of those extra innings. He wasn't. If there's a need for a long reliever Sunday night at Wrigley, Wacha would be available and ready to handle those innings as well.
He won't.
The Cardinals promoted starter Daniel Ponce de Leon on Sunday afternoon, and he will immediately be available for the club, if needed. Ponce de Leon was considered for Monday's start as an alternative if Wacha had to be used in relief. Instead, Ponce de Leon appears positioned for that role.
To make room on the active roster for Ponce de Leon, 27, the Cardinals optioned righthander Ryan Helsley to Class AAA Memphis.
Ponce de Leon is 4-4 with a 3.90 ERA in 11 starts for Memphis. His most recent start was capped at three innings so he would be available to the major-league team at some point this week. He has struck out 47 and walked 30 in his 55 1/3 innings for the Redbirds, and his WHIP has inched above 1.40.
Here's the lineup for the Cardinals:
1. Matt Carpenter, 3B
2. Paul DeJong, SS
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Marcell Ozuna, LF
5. Dexter Fowler, RF
6. Kolten Wong, 2B
7. Harrison Bader, CF
8. Andrew Knizner, C
9. Adam Wainwright, P
