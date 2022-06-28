Yepez bashes 2 homers in Cardinals romp over Marlins

Adam Wainwright may have had a first in his long career of accomplishment when he teamed with 22-year-old rookie Ivan Herrera in a 9-0 win over the Miami Marlins Monday night at Busch Stadium.

Wainwright won a game without throwing to a catcher named Molina for one thing. “I’ve been playing catch to one guy for 17 years,” Wainwright said. “So he knows me pretty good.”

But he said he never had thrown to Herrera even in spring training, not even while warming up. So, the two spent some time together before the game.

“We went over stuff,” said Wainwright. “How I like to approach things. What the ball’s going to do.

“I got a little, back-door cutter for strike three one time and he goes, ‘Hey, I didn’t know you had that pitch.’’’

Wainwright said that he had responded, “Yeah, I’ve got all the pitches, buddy.”

While Wainwright was more than reliable and, in fact, as happy with the performance of all his pitches as at any other time this year. Herrera, making his second big-league start and second in two days, seemed flawless behind the plate. He handled Wainwright’s considerable array and threw out the league’s top base stealer, Jon Berti, as he tried to take third base on a short wild pitch.

“He called a great game,” said Wainwright. “Moved around well. Good target. Received well. Framed well. I thought he did great.”

Herrera is just one of many players brought up from Class AAA Memphis this season to make an impact but one of the promotions who has struck several resounding chords is designated hitter Juan Yepez.

Yepez homered for the second game in succession. In fact, he had two homers in this one.

His fourth-inning drive meant three runs and broke the game open. Paul Goldschmidt, who had four hits to raise his average to a league-leading .347, singled. After Nolan Arenado popped up, Nolan Gorman stopped a nothing-for-16 slide with a single.

Dylan Carlson, who had a double and triple, hit a long foul to right before striking out. But Yepez didn’t let fellow Venezuelan Pablo Lopez get away, drilling one off the Big Mac Land sign in front of the third deck. The homer came off a changeup, the same pitch on which Lopez had fanned Yepez in the second.

“Pretty good adjustment right there,” said Goldschmidt. “He’s definitely a smart hitter.”

Yepez, however, was not done. Facing left-hander Richard Bleier in the seventh with Carlson at second, Yepez rocketed a 402-foot two-run homer to left center for his ninth home run of the season.

The multi-homer game was the first of Yepez’s big-league career and his five runs batted in were a season high for the Cardinals. His homer off Bleier was his first off a southpaw this season.

Earlier this month, Yepez was striking out at a fairly furious pace as he had been opening up his front side too early in his swing. Yepez said he had been working with hitting coaches Jeff Albert and Turner Ward and run production coach Packy Elkins. And, of course veteran Albert Pujols, who told him to “stay left center, wait for that cutter and you’ll hit it out.

"I hit it out, so credit to him," said Yepez.

“If you had told me I was going to play with Albert Pujols, I would have said, ‘Are you kidding me?’ said the 24-year-old Yepez.

Brendan Donovan has captured the fancies of fans by hitting above .300 and playing every position in sight. Gorman has made his mark at bat and at second as and rookie Andre Pallante has emerged as a crack two-way pitcher.

Wainwright, noting the help the young players have offered this season, reminded reporters, “It’s good for our future. I don’t think you see an organization on the brink of dying right now. It’s an organization that’s really thriving. And when you’ve got young guys coming up, that’s what you need. You always need those young guys that are hungry coming up here and adding excitement.

“We’ve just got a great mix of old and young in here that we’re going to have to go out and win together.”

Wainwright made it clear that the veterans needed to help the young players. “The best leaders are existing to replace themselves,” he said.

Manager Oliver Marmol said, “It’s one thing to sit back and go, ‘Gosh, darn, we’ve got a lot of young guys. How are we going to get through it?’ The reality of it is that we see it as an opportunity.

“We’re going to see who can and who can’t. A lot of these guys are showing that they can.”

Wainwright, two months short of 41 years, wanted to be on the mound for as long as possible considering the Cardinals’ bullpen had been tested on Sunday, having to cover eight innings when Jack Flaherty went out early. . After Wainwright threw 20 pitches in the first inning, though, he told himself that he had to be more efficient.

“I remember going into the second inning saying, ‘I can’t throw 20 pitches again. I can’t keep doing that.’ My motto was eight pitches or less. That’s what I kept saying to myself,” said Wainwright.

When his seven innings were done, he was at 101, meaning he hadn’t shrunk to eight pitches or fewer but he had averaged just more than 13 pitches over the final six frames. After failing to win in his previous five starts, Wainwright posted win No. 190 and his first since Sept. 28, 2021, without the injured Molina behind the plate. That game was caught by Andrew Knizner.

Not only was Goldschmidt announced Monday as the leader at first base in the National League All-Star voting, but he also leads the league in hitting at .347 after his four-hit night. And now he has 19 home runs, after a 402-foot shot to left off Lopez in the first inning.

It was the first run the Cardinals had scored on Lopez this year. The right-hander blanked them on three hits over seven innings, striking out nine, on April 21 in Miami.

“He just made a few more mistakes,” said Goldschmidt. “That game he pitched in Miami was about as good a game as we’ve seen this year. I don’t think I had one pitch to hit that night. I don’t think anybody on our team did.”

Goldschmidt stroked his third hit in the fifth. He smacked a double off the right-field wall to score Tommy Edman to run the Cardinals’ lead to 5-0.

“I actually think he’s gotten better,” said Wainwright of his nearly 35-year-old first baseman. “And he’s gotten better defensively, which is saying something because he was already pretty good.”

Wainwright said he had talked to first base umpire Laz Diaz after another remarkable play by third baseman Arenado, “That guy’s unbelievable,” Wainwright had said. Diaz, according to Wainwright, said, “That guy at first is even better.

“They’re both incredible,” said Wainwright.

Goldschmidt said he didn’t foresee any way he would get a triple to complete the cycle before he singled in the seventh. Marmol said he didn’t either.

“I tried to picture how it would happen,” Marmol said. “It involved a (fielder’s) dive and not getting up.” Goldschmidt has just nine triples in his 12-season career.

With the game not in doubt, Marmol went to 29-year-old rookie James Naile of nearby Charleston, Missouri, who estimated he had nearly 200 fans from a town he said had a population of 5,000.

“So. . . the whole town was here,” joked Naile.

Making his big-league debut, Naile allowed a single but got a double play to end the eighth inning, with Goldschmidt pocketing the ball to give to Naile later.

“It was awesome to watch his fans in the stands going crazy,” Wainwright said. When Naile threw strike one, Wainwright said his crowd reacted as if the Cardinals had won the World Series.

“I knew he grew up as a big Cardinals fan, so I’m glad to pitch the game he got in on," Wainwright said.

Naile admits to having Wainwright as one of his idols and had a picture of Wainwright and Molina hanging on his wall.

“It just makes me feel old,” said Wainwright, smiling. “But smart guy. You knew he had a bright future right away.”

Marmol said that Naile had come off the mound after the inning and told Diaz, “I think that’s the coolest thing I’ve ever done in my life.”

Naile confirmed he had said precisely that.

“It’s been a whirlwind 24 hours,” he said. “I had people waving at me after the game I didn’t even know were here. It’s been incredible.”

The crowd roared when Naile entered the game and he said he had heard it. “I know they appreciate a Missouri guy around here and I’m proud to be one," he said.

When Naile got to the mound he was greeted by Herrera, his catcher at Memphis but by far Naile’s junior.

He basically reminded me, ‘Hey, it’s the same game,’’’ related Naile. “Trust me.

"I said, ‘Let’s do it.’’’

