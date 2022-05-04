 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Yepez to play right field and hit fifth in Cardinals debut

St. Louis Cardinals beat Washington Nationals 7-3

St. Louis Cardinals Juan Yepez (36) high-fives teammates after scoring on a three-run double hit by teammate Edmundo Sosa (63) in the fifth inning of an exhibition game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Washington Nationals on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

KANSAS CITY—Rookie Juan Yepez, recalled on Tuesday to replace ailing Edmundo Sosa on the roster, will make his big-league debut, play right field and hit fifth for the Cardinals Wednesday in a new-look configuration. Tyler O’Neill has been moved out of the third spot for the first time this year and Albert Pujols is hitting fourth for the Cardinals for the first time since May 21, 2010. 

O’Neill will bat sixth, with Nolan Arenado moving from fourth to third.

Yadier Molina, who missed Tuesday’s game with illness, again will be catching longtime battery mate Adam Wainwright Lefthander Kris Bubic will pitch for Kansas City in a game rescheduled for 12:10 p.m. because of weather concerns later in the day.

Cardinals lineup

1. Tommy Edman 2b

2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b

3. Nolan Arenado 3b

4. Albert Pujols dh 

5. Juan Yepez rf

6. Tyler O’Neill lf

7. Harrison Bader cf

8. Yadier Molina c

9. Paul DeJong ss

RH Adam Wainwright p

