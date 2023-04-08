MILWAUKEE — The description Jack Flaherty gave after a swarm of walks riddled his first start of the season was how the gears and arms and windup of his clockwork delivery were off just enough to throw off his fastball, leaving him feeling out of sync.

It’s as if the whole Cardinals team can relate.

In their first road game of the regular season and first game against a division rival, the Cardinals continued a lot of what’s bugged them the last week. They had chances to flip the game Friday night against Milwaukee at American Family Field, and they did not, twice leaving the bases loaded. Flaherty had an evacuation route from the third inning but couldn’t outrun the tide of baserunners and that did more than complicate his second start of the season. It shortened it.

The Brewers did what the Cardinals could not with opportunities given, turning 10 times on base against Flaherty into an early two-run lead on their way to a 4-0 victory, their sixth consecutive win.

Six of those 10 baserunners were ushered to first with a walk.

“Still walking too many guys,” Flaherty said.

“There’s not a real answer for it at the moment,” manager Oliver Marmol said before pivoting quickly to give the only answer for it at any moment.

“We have to walk less people,” he said.

Through their first seven games of the regular season and including Flaherty’s five innings Friday, the Cardinals have the highest WHIP (walks and hits per inning pitched) in the National League, at 1.65. The rotation has a bloated WHIP of 1.91 that is by far the largest for any rotation in the majors. The bulk of that is opponents’ .331 batting average against and 46 hits allowed in 34 innings. But the crack in the WHIP is the walks. Of the 19 issued by the Cardinals’ starters so far this season, Flaherty has 13.

His first 10 innings of the season have been infested with walks and, like termites, they’re chewing up the essential structure of his starts while leaving the façade of a 1.80 ERA. He’s danced around the walks to limit teams to two runs, but that’s come at a cost.

“He had the ability to minimize the damage,” Marmol said. “(But not) the pitch count. Not being able to go further in that game. We’ve been using the ‘pen quite a bit so it’s not just pitching out of trouble. It’s being able to go a little deeper. It’s you’re turning the lineup over another time. It makes it a lot more difficult on the bullpen so, yes, we’ve been able to pitch through some of it and get out of it and limit damage. But still, pitch counts are way up in the fourth inning.”

In the past four games, the Cardinals’ rotation has pitched one three-up, three-down inning. All the rest have been sidetracked by a baserunner or worse.

That costs them efficiency.

That brings the bullpen in earlier.

The score doesn’t have to change for the game to be changed.

In the third inning Friday night, Flaherty walked the leadoff batter. He got a groundball and a flyout from two of the next three batters to find an avenue out of trouble. The Brewers had a 1-0 lead on a sacrifice fly, but Flaherty was one pitch away from leaving the inning. William Contreras, the younger brother of Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras, slapped a good pitch that found a gaping hole to keep the inning moving. From there, the pitch count climbed.

A single.

A walk.

An inning that could have been over with its fifth batter instead extended to eight batters. A 1-0 deficit instead became a 2-0 deficit. A potential six- or seven-inning start pivoted right there to a five inning start, Flaherty said. His pitch count rose another dozen pitches, and the Brewers turned over the lineup which meant another look at the right-hander.

“I’m not doing my job after (0-1) counts,” Flaherty said. “I’m getting 0-1 and then not doing my job of getting to 0-2, and when I get to 0-2, I’m not doing my job of just putting guys away. And it doesn’t have to be by the punchout. If it’s weak contact, it’s weak contact. You start nibbling. You start throwing five, six pitches to a hitter, and then they start seeing more things, and they’re like, ‘OK, now I know which way do I go.’ Get ahead. Stay ahead. Keep it simple.”

The root of Flaherty’s inconsistent control of innings is a misbehaving fastball.

Marmol called it “lacking.”

Since spring training, Flaherty’s feel for the building-block pitch has been erratic. Through the exhibition starts, he worked on a cut fastball to throw to left-handed batters, and he had to use it at times in spring games to right-handed batters just because he needed to get it work and there wasn’t a lefty around. The Brewers had five left-handed hitters in their starting lineup. The cutter became more than a strategy. It was a comfort.

Flaherty threw 16 of them.

He paired that pitch with 19 sliders, which hum at 83.7 mph to the cutter’s 88.2 mph. The slider has been his best pitch, especially to right-handed batters. He described the tandem as a potential expansion for him to utilize. Max Scherzer mixes the two spin-off pitches — sliders to right-handed batters with the harder, tighter cutter going to lefties, and working in. To make the most of that duo, however, Flaherty has to land the fastball.

“I’ve been spraying it,” he said. “I’ve been spraying it a lot.”

He walked a career-high seven batters in his five no-hit innings this past weekend at Busch Stadium. He said the fastball was missing inside to right-handed batters, and so he and catcher Contreras shifted the aim a bit Friday and found some success. He was able to locate away to right-handed batters more effectively and then get in on lefties. The fastball improved, but still faltered to lead to the six walks. Only one scored, but the gifts added up.

Coming off the Cardinals’ last victory — this past Sunday — Marmol mentioned how opponents were giving them “inches” they weren’t taking, opportunities they weren’t maximizing. Those “little things” add up, the manager stressed. The Cardinals are bogging down their pitching and their bullpen with the biggest of little things. It’s not measured in inches.

They’re giving them away as walks, 90 feet at a time.

“We’re always talking about doing the little things right,” Flaherty said. “For me, it starts with fastball command, which is something I’ve not done a great job of the first two times out. It’s something to clean up — command the fastball. Everything builds off of that. It’s really the little things.”

