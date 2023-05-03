Cardinals left-hander Steven Matz slipped a hooded sweatshirt on, turned around to face a group of reporters and stood in front of his locker to field questions about what went wrong in his outing against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night.

He didn’t get snippy or angry with the questions thrown his way. If anything, he seemed tired of repeatedly having one inning or one at-bat or one pitch that either takes the luster off of a solid outing or sideswipes his outing completely.

Against the Angels, Matz came one strike away from getting out of a bumpy first inning having given up just one run and having stranded a pair of runners on base. The strike he needed came too late. It came after Matz’s 2-2 changeup to Taylor Ward stayed over the heart of the plate and Ward smashed it into the left field stands for a three-run home run (exit velocity 111.4 mph).

Ward’s homer gave the Angels a four-run lead before the Cardinals could even get a swing of the bat off as they started a new month back in their home ballpark and had hoped to put their previous struggles behind them. Instead the Cardinals fell 5-1 at Busch Stadium, their 10th loss in a series-opening game this season in 10 tries.

The four first-inning runs were the most by a Cardinals opponent this season. Their 10-20 record matches the team's second-worst start through the first 30 games since 1947.

The loss also extended their current losing streak to four games.

All four of the runs Matz allowed came in that first inning. He pitched four more innings and held the Angels to three hits, including an infield single, and one walk after that first frame. The outing left him plenty of opportunity for frustration as well as enough positive flashes to provide encouragement.

“I got into a rhythm after that first inning,” Matz said. “One pitch got me bad there. Not the start I was going for, start of the season or the game. So I’ve got a lot of things I need to address and look at. Ultimately, I can look at the four innings today, finishing strong, and build off that.”

Matz referenced his lackluster start to the season. He fell to 0-4 with an ERA of 6.39 after the loss. He has allowed four runs or more in four of his six starts. He got a no decision in his best start of the season, when he allowed two runs on 5 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, but the club lost that game in extra innings.

He’s been plagued by back-breaking home runs this season. Of the six he has allowed, five have come with two strikes on the batter as was the case with Ward.

“I find myself getting to that mindset a lot of trying to be too perfect and too fine, make the perfect pitches,” Matz said. “It normally works against me. So that’s something where I’m trying to just relax out there and execute pitches, keep it simple and not overthink it.”

Inconsistency with his curveball has taken a weapon away from Matz at times this season, particularly one he could utilize for swing and miss — his whiff rate on the curveball in 2021 was 31.4% compared to 22% so far this season.

Even without the curveball being a big factor, Matz settled in for his final four innings.

“We’ve got to get to the point where you don’t have to get punched in the face to get to that point where you get to that aggressiveness where you’re getting after it and making pitches,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “It looked like he was trying to be too fine early on and started attacking a little bit more, but the last four innings were exactly what we needed.”

Offensively, the Cardinals didn’t put together a strong rally to dig out of the early deficit.

Angels left-hander Patrick Sandoval (3-1) held the Cardinals to one run on three hits through five innings. They didn't have a hit through four innings. The lone run came on an RBI groundout by Andrew Knizner in the fifth.

Paul Goldschmidt’s leadoff double in the sixth and Willson Contreras’ walk gave the Cardinals the makings of a seemingly promising scoring opportunity and forced the Angels to go to their bullpen. However, struggling slugger Nolan Arenado grounded into a double play and Dylan Carlson hit an inning-ending fly ball to center field.

The four-run deficit out of the gate placed added pressure on the Cardinals' offense, which has now scored just four total runs in its past three games.

Asked if the early deficit had a deflating effect on the club, Marmol replied, “Naturally, it does. We have a clubhouse full of competitors who are going to try like heck not to allow that to affect them. But yeah, when you’re trying to set the tone and start something new, it’s tough when you’re immediately down 4-0. The guys are going to punch back as much as they can.”

“Here’s the reality, it’s easy to be frustrated,” Marmol continued. “We’re all frustrated. When you start going up and down each guy on this roster, there’s not a guy that you can (point to) a lack of anything other than baseball is tough right now. Guys are preparing well. They’re taking their best shot. It’s not working out. So it’s hard to get frustrated with them. Obviously, we want a different result, but it’s where we’re at.”

