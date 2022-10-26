Cardinals announce coaches Jeff Albert, Mike Maddux will not return in 2023

The St. Louis Cardinals will have several vacancies on their coaching staff headed into the offseason, as their pitching coach, hitting coach, and bullpen coach will all not be returning the club announced Wednesday.

At their end-of-season press conference, the Cardinals announced hitting coach Jeff Albert opted not to return and pitching coach Mike Maddux has stepped down. They join bench coach Skip Schumaker in departing the team this offseason, with Schumaker being hired as Miami Marlins Manager.

Albert, 41, was hired as hitting coach by the Cardinals in 2018 and opted not to return after feeling frustrated with the criticism he faced while in the role. President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak indicated he would offer Albert a new contract before being informed of his desire to go in another direction.

Maddux, 61, has been with the Cardinals since 2017 and cited a desire to return to a "slower pace" as his reasoning for stepping down. Mozeliak indicated a intention to offer Maddux a contract extension as well.

In addition to the two primary coaching changes, the Cardinals have reassigned bullpen coach Bryan Eversgerd to a special assistant role in the organization.

Assistant hitting coach Turner Ward is returning and would be a candidate to be promoted to hitting coach. Pitching Strategist Dusty Blake will also remain with the club and is a favorite to be promoted into one of the two pitching-related coaching positions.