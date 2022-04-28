Cardinals' Arenado suspended for two games but appeals

Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado was suspended for two games and left-hander Genesis Cabrera one game by Major League Baseball for their actions during Wednesday's bench-clearing incident after Arenado took umbrage with a pitch thrown inside to him by the Mets' Yoan Lopez in the eighth inning.

Both Arenado, who shoved Mets catcher Tomas Nido and challenged Lopez, and Cabrera were fined an undisclosed amount but Arenado appealed his suspension as he remained in Thursday night's lineup for the game with Arizona. He was ejected from Wednesday's game but Cabrera, who served his suspension on Thursday, was not.

Cabrera had hit the Mets' J.D. Davis in the left ankle with a pitch in the top half of the eighth inning.

Lopez was fined for his part and right-handers Jack Flaherty of the Cardinals and Taijuan Walker of the Mets also both were fined for participating in the ruckus while they were on the injured list. No Mets were suspended or ejected.

Carlson doesn't play but does DH

Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson, who unfurled one of the throws of the season on Wednesday, isn't in the field for Thursday's game but he will serve as the designated hitter for the first time this season. Carlson didn't hurt his arm in throwing out a New York runner at third base but sustained an injury to his right big toe while hitting on Wednesday and manager Oliver Marmol is trying to reduce the stress for him.

Corey Dickerson, who had two hits and two runs batted in while playing right field on Wednesday, is stationed there again Thursday.

Dakota Hudson, after throwing 6 2/3 innings of two-hit shutout ball in Cincinnati on Saturday, will seek his second victory this season against Arizona right-hander Humberto Castellanos. Former Cardinals backup catcher Carson Kelly, who is off to a slow start at .095 with no runs batted in, will handle Castellanos.

The Diamondbacks are fresh off winning two of three from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Cardinals haven't homered in their past seven games, their longest dry spell since they went eight games in 2014. They hit 13 homers in their first 10 games this year.

On the other hand, the Cardinals lead the majors with 17 stolen bases in 18 attempts, including 15 in succession. They haven't stolen 16 consecutive bases in 24 years.

Harrison Bader, who had three of his four in the same game, and Tommy Edman are tied for the National League lead and Tyler O'Neill has three.

Cardinals lineup

1. Tommy Edman 2b

2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b

3. Tyler O'Neill lf

4. Nolan Arenado 3b

5. Corey Dickerson rf

6 Dylan Carlson dh

7. Harrison Bader cf

8. Yadier Molina c

9. Paul DeJong ss

Rh Dakota Hudson p

Arizona lineup

1. Daulton Varsho cf

2. Pavin Smith rf

3. David Peralta lf

4. Christian Walker 1b

5. Seth Beer dh

6. Ketel Marte 2b

7. Carson Kelly c

8. Nick Ahmed ss

9. Geraldo Perdomo 3b

RH Humberto Castellanos p

