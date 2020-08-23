Cardinals' Bader is No. 1 from the No. 9 spot

With the designated hitter available to all teams in every game this season, whether the National League teams felt infringed or not, the premise was that the No. 9 spot would be a more productive one with the pitchers not hitting any more.
But the Cardinals hadn’t made much of an imprint from the last spot in the batting order until Saturday night when Harrison Bader hit his first homer and hustled his way into a double in a 3-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium.
Until then, No. 9 hitters for the Cardinals had been nothing for their past 15 and four for 42 (.095) for the season with two of Bader’s three hits (in 25 at-bats) infield singles and the other by first baseman John Nogowski, who is back in Springfield. The major league average for the ninth spot had been .220.
Referring to Bader, Shildt had stressed the importance of “having a good at-bat and not worry about the results so much. I thought Harrison had a good approach (Friday) night—worked a walk, scored a run.
“There’s no guarantee to it but you get more hits when you have the right approach. He’s able to get one to drop into right for that double and the next thing you know his timing is good and he drives the ball into the right-center gap and out of the ball park. If we can get production out of the nine hole, that’s going to mean a lot for our offense.”
Bader said, “I’m fortunate enough to have the ability to kind of make things happen with some speed and apply some pressure. It’s just about never giving up, man.”
His speed had forced a couple of successful replays on base calls during the recent trip to Chicago and both he and Kolten Wong displayed that speed back-to-back in a two-run third inning.
With one out, Bader dumped a hit into short right among three Cincinnati defenders and, presuming double as he left the batter’s box, dived into second base safely after right fielder Nick Castellanos had made a strong throw. The play was close and it was surprising that the Reds didn’t challenge umpire C.B. Bucknor’s verdict. Bader, smiling under his mask in a post-game Zoom interview, said he was “as safe as could be.”
Next, leadoff man Wong dumped a hit to left where Jesse Winker missed on a sliding attempt. Bader held at third but shortstop Freddy Galvis, retrieving the loose ball, fired home anyway and Wong gladly took second.
“He didn’t take anything for granted,” said Shildt. “There was an opportunity to take that base. He read it and he was able to take it.”
With runners at second and third with one out, Tommy Edman delivered a two-run single.
Before the game, Bader had scored four runs despite having only the three hits.
“Winners find solutions and Harrison is doing the best he can to find a solution,” Shildt said before the game. “It’s tough for any player.
“I don’t think it’s representative of age. Harrison knows he’s a really good defender. He know he’s a really capable offensive player and can be a force for us on both sides of the baseball and desperately wants to be.
“That’s one of the things I appreciate not just about Harrison but pretty much our entire club. They desperately want to contribute and to help us win.
“Harrison probably just wants it so bad. . . he’s probably putting a little more on himself that he’s got to produce."
Shildt's message was "let the game come to you. Be process driven and just try to have a good at-bat every single at-bat.
“Clearly, results matter,” said Shildt after the game. “I was pleased to see him get the results. He had the right approach and I don’t want to say Harrison had the wrong approach all year. He’s a younger player still, who’s in the process of making adjustments at the major-league level.
“If Harrison clicks and turns that corner, you’re talking about very, very good major league baseball player. But my suggestion for Harrison. . . is just be ‘you.’
Letting the game come to him, as it were, is easier said than done for the aggressive New Yorker.
“But there are a lot of guys in there who have taught me to slow down. . . whether it be how you walk to the plate or how you breathe in the box. . . you’ve got to make a change," said Bader.
"I’m going to keep trusting my teammates and trusting myself.”
The night before, Bader had addressed the media after missing a key fly ball that led to a four-run inning for the Reds. “Any day you wake up, it’s a new day, a clean slate,” he said.
“Having a plan up there. . . it’s starting to come back."
The Cardinals have been sidelined more than they have played.
“There’s no excuses," said Bader. "(But) those 17, 18 days (the Cardinals were quarantined by outbreaks of the coronavirus) definitely was tough. Everybody came out it a little differently, whether they want to admit it or not.
“I came out ready to play but almost too ready to play. Too ‘guns blazing,’’’ said Bader.
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.