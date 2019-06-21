Marcell Ozuna hit his 19th home run and drove in three runs as the Cardinals posted a 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels in Albert Pujols’ return to Busch Stadium on Friday night.
Ozuna also had a pair of run-scoring singles to back Michael Wacha, who pitched six effective innings, allowing only a run in the first.
Pujols went 1-for-2 and walked once before he was lifted for a pinch-runner in the seven inning. He received standing ovations with each at-bat and received a hug from catcher Yadier Molina before his first plate appearance of the night.
Three of the Cardinals’ runners who scored reached base on walks. Matt Carpenter walked twice and was driven in each time by an Ozuna single.
The Cardinals broke the game open in the seventh inning with three runs on three hits, but the rally was started by a pair of walks.
Wacha (5-3) allowed a single and double in the first inning and five hits through three innings. But he settled down and allowed only a walk over his final three innings.
He turned the game over to the bullpen and three relievers finished the game.
Jose Martinez started in right field for the second consecutive game and had two singles with an RBI.
Pujols’ performance was uneventful aside from the crowd’s reaction to his every move. He flew out on one pitch in the first inning, walked in the fourth and had an infield single on a bouncer up the third-base line in the seventh.
Starting pitcher Griffin Canning (2-4) was sharp early for the Angels. He opened with three perfect innings but lost control of the strike zone in the fourth inning, when he walked three. However, the Cardinals scored only once and left the bases loaded. They did the same in the sixth.
Cards score three
Marcell Ozuna drove in his third run of the game and the Cardinals scored three times in the seventh inning to open a 5-1 lead on the Angels at Busch Stadium.
The Cardinals started the inning with consecutive walks issued to Matt Carpenter and Paul DeJong. After Paul Goldschmidt struck out, Ozuna, Jose Martinez and Kolten Wong drove in runs with singles.
Ozuna is 3-for-4 with three RBIs, giving him 60 for the season.
Andrew Miller worked out of trouble in the seventh after Giovanny Gallegos allowed two singles. Miller struck out Shohei Ohtani and Dustin Garneau to end the threat.
Albert Pujols was removed from the game for a pinch-runner after an infield single in the seventh. He finished the game 1-for-2 with a walk.
Ozuna drives in another
Marcell Ozuna followed his RBI single in the fourth inning with a solo home run in the sixth to give the Cardinals a 2-1 lead over the Los Angeles Angels at Busch Stadium.
The Cardinals went on to load the bases and chase Angels starter Griffin Canning but could not push another run across.
Ozuna's homer was his 19th of the season.
Meanwhile, Michael Wacha's outing ended after six strong innings. He allowed five hits and one run in the first inning and issued only a walk over his final three innings of work.
Cards on the board
Marcell Ozuna picked up the Cardinals first hit against Griffin Canning in the fourth inning and drove in Matt Carpenter to tie the Angels 1-1 at Busch Stadium.
Canning retired the first nine batters he faced before walking Carpenter and Paul Goldschmidt and then moving them up a base with a balk.
After Ozuna's hit drove in Carpenter, Jose Martinez walked to load the bases. But Yadier Molina popped out to shortstop and Kolten Wong flew out to center field to end the inning.
Albert Pujols is 0-for-1 with a walk in his return to Busch.
The game also has featured a false emergency alarm that had fans scurrying for the exits and a Goldschmidt foul ball that left the stadium down the third-base line.
Pujols gets standing 'O'
Yadier Molina gave Albert Pujols a hug as he waited to take his first at-bat in eight years at Busch Stadium.
And the crowd gave Pujols a 90-second standing ovation Friday night.
It would have lasted longer, but Pujols flew out to center field on the first pitch he saw in the first inning after the Los Angeles Angels took a 1-0 lead against Michael Wacha and the Cardinals.
Mike Trout singled and Justin Upton doubled over center fielder Harrison Bader's head to get the scoring started.
The ovation for Pujols started before he was announced. Molina stood in front of the plate, to allow his friend and former teammate to soak in the moment. Pujols raised his helmet to acknowledge the crowd and Molina then wrapped his arms around Pujols.
The crowd remained standing as Wacha went into his delivery and seemed ready to cheer the entire at-bat. But Pujols' fly out ended the matter and the inning quickly.
Pujols hitting fifth
Albert Pujols won't know many of the faces in the Cardinals' lineup when he makes his return to St. Louis on Friday night.
Yadier Molina is the only Cardinal he played with extensively in 2011 before leaving and Matt Carpenter was just emerging. They will be part of the lineup that will try to put a damper on Pujols' return to Busch Stadium, assuming the rain doesn't do so.
Pujols will bat fifth for the Angels. He said before the game that if there was an overwhelming anger among fans about his departure, it was not anything that he ever experienced.
“I know there were a lot of people who probably had hurt feelings, but I came back the same year and never felt that,” Pujols said. “I think at the time it was hurtful. … But I’m being honest. I haven’t felt any bad experience. Maybe 2 or 1 percent of fans were angry and 99 percent say, ‘Hey, it’s just business.’”
For the Cardinals, Jose Martinez will remain in the lineup for the second consecutive game in right field in place of Dexter Fowler.
Michael Wacha will have the honor of facing Pujols in his return.
Cardinals' lineup
1. Matt Carpenter
2. Paul DeJong, SS
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Marcell Ozuna, LF
5. Jose Martinez, RF
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Kolten Wong, 2B
8. Harrison Bader, CF
9. Michael Wacha, P
Angels' lineup
1. Tommy La Stella, 2B
2. Mike Trout, CF
3. Justin Upton, LF
4. Kole Calhoun, RF
5. Albert Pujols, 1B
6. David Fletcher, 3B
7. Luis Rengifo, SS
8. Jonathan Lucroy, C
9. Griffin Canning, P