SEATTLE — Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras held his mitt inside and high, and then higher, breaking from his crouch to set the target for reliever Giovanny Gallegos in and up, almost tucking the glove into the hitter’s back armpit.

The night after saying the Cardinals needed to pitch “mean,” Contreras was putting mitt where his mouth was and calling for the 0-1 pitch to move Eugenio Suarez off the plate. If Gallegos could wedge the pitch inside enough and up enough it would nudge Suarez back and make him vulnerable to the slider, again.

So Contreras set the target.

Gallegos delivered.

The fastball was in, but not up – and then it was out for single.

Two runs came in. That put Seattle up.

And the game was effectively over.

“Didn’t get up enough,” manager Oliver Marmol said. “Got it inside, not up enough.”

When Cardinals and other teams praise the crispness of their play they toss bouquets about how they’re doing the “little things” right. There are the “little things” on the bases, the “little things” at the plate, the “little things” from the mound. They execute the “little things” like the inches on a pitch that is supposed to be in and an inch or two up. It can be a lot all of this praising about the little things, but they do add up to wins.

If a good team can trumpet its little things, this is the opposite.

The little flaws in the Cardinals’ game are adding up to big troubles. The little flaws at the plate, the little flaws from the mound, a little flaw like a four-pitch walk to a .090 hitter, or the little flaw of a pitch in but not up enough can be overcome individually, but not in concert. From their curious struggles with the bases loaded to their chronic lack of quality starts from the rotation, their little flaws congealed Saturday into a 5-4 loss to the Mariners at T-Mobile Park. The little flaws pile up – and then the losses do.

“It’s easy to think that way and cave,” Marmol said. “This group is not going to do that. We like the odds (if) we continue to get after it. The reality is it’s not great. The month hasn’t been great. We like the challenge.”

The Cardinals have started the 10-game road trip out west already 0-2 with two more stops to go. With 13 losses in their first 21 games, the Cardinals are five games under .500 for the first time since 2017.

A Mariners club swept by Milwaukee has a chance to sweep the Cardinals.

The little lapses that could be dismissed as unlucky are mounting.

“It’s a long season, and you can’t be unlucky for 162 games,” starter Miles Mikolas said. “At some point, you have to get lucky and start breaking even. Getting good pitches, making outs, and making mistakes and getting outs. You have to believe that’s going to turn. It’s not how you start. It’s how you finish. It’s all about playing the last game of the season. There are probably a couple of other cliches I could throw out there. But it’s baseball. And it’s tough.

“We’re not playing bad ball,” he continued. “We’re a run or two back in most of these games. It’s a ball falling or a pitch getting made a little better sometimes. It’s not like we’re getting beat real bad. They’re close games. Which maybe makes it all the more frustrating.”

The Cardinals got off to a good start Saturday against one of the best starters in the majors. Luis Castillo, an old familiar face from his Cincinnati days, entered his fifth start of the season having allowed two earned runs in his previous 24 2/3 innings. The Cardinals would tag him with that many in the third inning. But the number of chances they had to do more against the Mariners’ right-hander stood out as much the runs they did get. Three of the first four Cardinals singled off Castillo in the first inning. Five minutes into the game and they had a 1-0 lead on Nolan Arenado’s RBI single.

By the middle of the third, back-to-back doubles on back-to-back pitches had widened the Cardinals lead to 3-1. Contreras and Nolan Gorman hit the doubles that produced as many runs against Castillo on two pitches as the first 88 batters of the season did.

“Yeah, he’s really good, though, and it’s hard to get guys on,” Marmol said. “Score one? Yes. Would it have been nice to score more? Absolutely. You get seven knocks and put three on him not many teams do that.”

Where the Cardinals missed was in the first inning after Gorman fouled off three pitches to earn a seven-pitch walk from Castillo. That loaded the bases.

They would not unload.

One of the curious outliers of the Cardinals’ start to the season has been lack of success with runners in scoring position. Just like their lack of quality starts or their lack of steals at one point, it’s all bound to normalize, but not before it’s already been costly. Castillo struck out Tyler O’Neill to end the first inning, and the Cardinals slipped to four-for-23 (.174) with the bases loaded this season. They’ve struck out eight times.

Other trends continued to trip them.

Unless he retired the first three batters of the sixth inning, Mikolas was not going to complete that inning to assure the rotation has a league-low two quality starts through 21 games.

“We’re way better than that,” Mikolas said.

What’s keeping them from that is inefficient work within innings. The 110 1/3 innings pitched by the rotation is in the middle of the league, but they’ve logged those innings with high pitch counts. Some of that is the teams absurdly high batting average on balls in play and the “soft contact” outs riddling their line scores. Some of that is their inability to close counts. The Cardinals have allowed a league-high .220 average with two strikes. When they’re ahead in the count, the Cardinals have allowed the second-highest average (.250) and second-most hits (69) to Kansas City.

The next closest NL team has allowed 15 fewer hits.

Mikolas fell behind the final batter he faced, Teoscar Hernandez, on the first 3-0 pitches. He got a gift strike from the umpire to find footing, and got the count back full. After spending most of the game bedeviling the Mariners with his breaking pitches – including one curve that had a 5-foot vertical break – he went to a fastball on the 3-2 pitch. Hernandez put it out of the ballpark to tie the game, 3-3.

“It was really frustrating to me to go 3-0 on him right there, and then get some generous calls from the umpire to get back 3-2,” Mikolas said. “To have my decent outing blown there on a pitch there at the end.”

The tie game that came on Mikolas’ final pitch last another inning. Lefty Zack Thompson walked Kolten Wong on four pitches to open the seventh. The former Cardinals infielder sported a .094 average for the season coming into the plate appearance. No. 9 hitting J. P. Crawford followed with a single, and by the time Gallegos entered the game two runners were on base, the go-ahead runner was in scoring position, and he had three outs to get.

In such spots this season, the Cardinals have allowed opponents a .328 average. Only the Los Angeles Dodgers are worse, at .384. In late and close binds, the Cardinals have allowed 31 baserunners. They’ve struck out only 13. It’s limited data, and Gallegos was one out away from shifting the trend. But his pitch was off by a few inches. That only prolonged it.

They’re such little things, such small sample sizes – those handful of at-bats with the bases loaded, the few outs orphaned here and there by the rotation, the placement of a single pitch in the seventh inning.

But they were the biggest of things Saturday.

“It’s a game of inches,” Mikolas said. “You catch a ball a little bit better, a little bit cleaner, and maybe it's two homers, maybe it's a tie game. A ball hits off a game. Maybe I make a pitch just a little bit better. It’s a game of inches and sometimes it feels like we’re just losing by an inch or two.

“It’s tough. It’s frustrating.”

