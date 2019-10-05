The Washington Nationals' victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers late Friday night tied their best-of-five National League Division Series at a game each, thus firming the schedule for Tuesday's MLB playoff games.
Because there will be four games played that day, the Cardinals-Braves contest at Busch Stadium has been set for 2:07 p.m. Had the Dodgers won Friday and also on Sunday to sweep the series, Cards-Braves Game 4 would have begun about two hours later.
Game 3 of the St. Louis-Atlanta matchup remains at 3:10 p.m. Sunday, at Busch Stadium, as originally scheduled. TBS is televising the entire series.
A decisive fifth game, if needed, would be played Wednesday in Atlanta at 4:02 or 7:07 p.m. (St. Louis times). It would be the earlier time if their also is a Game 5, in the LA-Washington series. It would be the latter if the Dodgers-Nationals matchup is over.
Here is the schedule for the next two days:
SUNDAY
National League
3:10 p.m.: Atlanta at Cardinals
6:45 p.m.: Los Angeles at Washington
MONDAY
National League
2:07 p.m. Atlanta at Cardinals
5:40 p.m.: Los Angeles at Washington
American League
12:05 p.m.: Houston at Tampa Bay
7:40 p.m. New York at Minnesota