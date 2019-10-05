Red October special: Subscribe now
Cards workout before Game 3 curtailed by rain

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, left, and outfielder Jose Martinez talk at the close of workouts out on Saturday, Oct. 04, 2019, at Busch Stadium on a practice day before Game 3 of the NLDS with the Atlanta Braves. (Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com)

 Christian Gooden

The Washington Nationals' victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers late Friday night tied their best-of-five National League Division Series at a game each, thus firming the schedule for Tuesday's MLB playoff games.

Because there will be four games played that day, the Cardinals-Braves contest at Busch Stadium has been set for 2:07 p.m. Had the Dodgers won Friday and also on Sunday to sweep the series, Cards-Braves Game 4 would have begun about two hours later.

Game 3 of the St. Louis-Atlanta matchup remains at 3:10 p.m. Sunday, at Busch Stadium, as originally scheduled. TBS is televising the entire series.

A decisive fifth game, if needed, would be played Wednesday in Atlanta at 4:02 or 7:07 p.m. (St. Louis times). It would be the earlier time if their also is a Game 5, in the LA-Washington series. It would be the latter if the Dodgers-Nationals matchup is over.

Here is the schedule for the next two days:

SUNDAY

National League

3:10 p.m.: Atlanta at Cardinals

6:45 p.m.: Los Angeles at Washington

MONDAY

National League

2:07 p.m. Atlanta at Cardinals

5:40 p.m.: Los Angeles at Washington

American League

12:05 p.m.: Houston at Tampa Bay

7:40 p.m. New York at Minnesota

