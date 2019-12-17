Cardinals call press conference to announce signing of Korean lefty Kim to multiyear deal

The Cardinals have called a press conference for 3:30 Tuesday afternoon at Busch Stadium to announce the signing of 31-year-old Korean lefthander Kwang-hyun Kim to a multiyear contract, according to multiple sources.
Kim, who has pitched for the SK Wyrens in the Korean Baseball Organization for the past 13 seasons, has been in town for a couple of days undergoing a physical and talking contract with the Cardinals, which includes a "posting" fee to the KBO club.
Kim is said to average 91 to 92 hours an hour with his fastball, with it ticking as high as 96. He also employs a slider to success but control seems his mainstay. He struck out 310 batters and walked only 68 over 326 1/3 innings in his past two seasons.
The addition of Kim gives the Cardinals six potential starters with that group also including Jack Flaherty, Dakota Hudson, Miles Mikolas, Adam Wainwright and, presumably Carlos Martinez, if his arm is up to it.
Kim is 136-77 for his career in Korea and has pitched 12 seasons after undergoing Tommy John elbow surgery in 2007.
Earlier this off-season, the Cardinals had been mentioned as possible suitors for ace Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Hyun-jin Ryu, a 32-year-old Korean-born lefthander,
Kim was "posted" on Dec. 5, meaning he had a month to sign with any major league with his KBO club to receive a "posting" fee depending on the size of the contract.
The Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, New York Mets, San Diego, Kansas City and Arizona all were reported interested in Kim, who made $1.408 million in Korea this past season.
Kim has been through the process before although the posting procedure has changed since then. The Padres were awarded exclusive negotiating rights for Kim in November, 2014 after bidding $2 million in a posting fee. Contract negotiations ended without an agreement and Kim returned to the SK Wyverns.
The Cardinals had only two games started by a lefthander, both by Genesis Cabrera, this past season. In 2018, Austin Gomber started 11 times. In 2017, there was only one start made by a Cardinals southpaw, Marco Gonzalez.
Jaime Garcia, with 30 starts in 2016, is he last lefthander to be in the Cardinals’ rotation most of the season.
This a developing story and will be updated after the news conference.