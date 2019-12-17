Cardinals call press conference to announce signing of Korean lefty Kim to multiyear deal

The Cardinals have called a press conference for 3:30 Tuesday afternoon at Busch Stadium to announce the signing of 31-year-old Korean lefthander Kwang-hyun Kim to a multiyear contract, according to multiple sources.

Kim, who has pitched for the SK Wyrens in the Korean Baseball Organization for the past 13 seasons, has been in town for a couple of days undergoing a physical and talking contract with the Cardinals, which includes a "posting" fee to the KBO club.

Kim is said to average 91 to 92 hours an hour with his fastball, with it ticking as high as 96. He also employs a slider to success but control seems his mainstay. He struck out 310 batters and walked only 68 over 326 1/3 innings in his past two seasons.

The addition of Kim gives the Cardinals six potential starters with that group also including Jack Flaherty, Dakota Hudson, Miles Mikolas, Adam Wainwright and, presumably Carlos Martinez, if his arm is up to it.

Kim is 136-77 for his career in Korea and has pitched 12 seasons after undergoing Tommy John elbow surgery in 2007.

Earlier this off-season, the Cardinals had been mentioned as possible suitors for ace Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Hyun-jin Ryu, a 32-year-old Korean-born lefthander,