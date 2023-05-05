The St. Louis Cardinals have placed two players on the injured list and are calling up two from Class AAA Memphis.

Outfielder Tyler O'Neill was placed on the 10-day IL and right-handed pitcher Jake Woodford was placed on the 15-day IL. O'Neill has a lower back strain and Woodford is on the list for right shoulder inflammation.

Outfielder Juan Yepez and right-handed pitcher James Naile will replace them on the major league roster.

To make room for Naile on the 40-man roster, pitcher Wilking Rodriguez was moved to the 60-day IL. Rodriguez underwent season-ending arthroscopic shoulder surgery earlier in the week.

This is the second time Yepez has been recalled this season; he previously replaced an injured Lars Nootbaar. In the three MLB games played, Yepez had a .333 batting average and one home run.