Patrick Mooney, baseball writer at The Athletic, and Gordon Wittenmyer, longtime Cubs beat writer for the Chicago Sun-Times, join the Best Podcast in Baseball to discuss the Cardinals' management of Willson Contreras, how the Cubs developed and managed Contreras at catcher, and how this kerfuffle feels familiar around Wrigley Field.
'I take the losses personally because I came here to win,' says Contreras, the high-dollar All-Star catcher who will see more time at DH and some at outfield.
So far, the only thing the 2023 Cardinals do well is swing wildly back and forth between drastically different opinions