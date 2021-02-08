Cardinals chat: Derrick Goold takes your questions

Bring your Cards questions and comments to a live chat with Derrick Goold at 11 a.m. Monday. Next week's chat is scheduled to take place from Jupiter (Florida), as spring training approaches.
Cardinals trade Fowler to Angels, opening right field for rookie Carlson
Done deal: Cardinals complete trade for mile-high superstar Arenado, officially
All-Star Arenado joins the Cardinals: 'I plan on staying here for a long time. That's my goal'
Goold: As Cardinals face Flaherty in arbitration hearing, the real cost of MLB's system isn't only in dollars
Goldy & Golden: Slick-fielder Arenado joins friend Goldschmidt as Cards' new dynamic duo
