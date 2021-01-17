Cardinals chat: Hall of Fame baseball writer Rick Hummel takes your questions at 11 a.m. Monday

Bring your Cards questions and comments to a live chat with Rick Hummel at 11 a.m. Monday
-
-
Media Views: Shannon could be entering final season as Cards broadcaster
-
Molina stays ready, waits, says in interview he could retire with 'head held high' if no offer fits
-
Cubs, Cardinals, and NL Central rivals are busy making moves, going nowhere
-
Former Cardinal Joe Magrane dismayed at how the game has changed
-
Cardinals strike agreements with Bader, Reyes, Hicks as deadline reveals gap in salary talks with Flaherty
-
-
-
-
-
Pitchers and catchers report one day a year. We cover the rest. Wherever baseball takes us, The Post-Dispatch and STLtoday.com will bring you there with unmatched year-round, 24-hour, and award-winning coverage of the Cardinals and Major League Baseball.
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.