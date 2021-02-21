Cardinals chat: Rick Hummel takes your questions live from Jupiter at 11 a.m. Monday

Bring your Cards questions and comments to a live chat with Rick Hummel at 11 a.m. Monday
-
-
Fits like a glove: Golden third baseman Arenado warms to first Florida spring, Cardinals 'culture'
-
Cardinals feel time is right and prospect Thompson is right fit for Kile's No. 57 to be worn again
-
Arenado arrives in Jupiter, joins group of early 'Bird position players cleared for Cardinals workouts
-
'If you hit, you play': Cardinals prep Carpenter for utility role, but his bat will decide where he fits
-
Spring, at a distance: Hicks first throws, Cardinals first workout shows 'different looks' to camp
-
-
-
-
-
Pitchers and catchers report one day a year. We cover the rest. Wherever baseball takes us, The Post-Dispatch and STLtoday.com will bring you there with unmatched year-round, 24-hour, and award-winning coverage of the Cardinals and Major League Baseball.
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.