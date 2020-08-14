Cardinals coach Willie McGee, concerned about family and health, opts out of season

“In the past, it was God, baseball and family. I could trick my heart and my mind to get past different obstacles when I was younger, no matter what was going on at home or on the field. I could still find a way to endure stuff. But, this thing (the coronavirus) and having an underlying health issue with high blood pressure, I just don’t know how I would react if I were to get sick and I’m still not out of the woods.”

McGee had plenty of time to think about these things while being quarantined for six days in Milwaukee a couple of weekends ago.

“We flew home, worked out, and the next day we had three or four more guys test positive ... that kind of shook me,” he said. “I’m just worried about my health.

“Up until the last week-and-a-half or so, I was good. I felt like I could fight it and avoid it.

“But, now, I don’t know. In my heart, I’m trying to find a way to get back out there. And I just can’t. There are too many pros on the other side that favor me leaving. It’s stressful.

“The Cardinals have done all they can do. They’ve put us in a situation to be safe. We definitely are prepared.”

But the enemy is unseen. And relentless.