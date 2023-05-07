First pitch is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. at Busch Stadium.

To avoid a third consecutive series sweep, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol will utilize another unique lineup configuration to break the Cardinals out of their slump. Today's most notable change is starting utility fielder Brendan Donovan in left field.

Donovan's start in the outfield results from a domino effect stemming from Cardinals management deciding to DH Willson Contreras every day rather than have him start as a catcher. The Cardinals want to have Nolan Gorman's bat in the lineup. As he can't DH at the same time as Contreras, Donovan — who is far more versatile defensively — will move to the outfield. Today will be Donovan's second start in the outfield this season and the 20th of his major league career.

Dylan Carlson will start in center field for the tenth game in a row and hit seventh for the Cardinals. Over this 10-game span, the switch-hitting outfielder has his .233 with two home runs and eight RBIs. Carlson has also shown he is an elite defensive outfielder in that time, ranking second among all major league outfielders in Outs Above Average.

Lineups

CARDINALS (10-24, 5th in the NL Central, 10 GB)

1. Lars Nootbaar, RF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Gorman, 2B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Brendan Donovan, LF

7. Dylan Carlson, CF

8. Tommy Edman, SS

9. Andrew Knizner, C

P: Steven Matz, LHP

TIGERS (15-17, 2nd in the AL Central, 3 GB), will be posted when available

1. Matt Vierling, RF

2. Javier Baez, SS

3. Riley Greene

4. Spencer Torkelson, 1B

5. Andy Ibanez, 3B

6. Eric Haase, LF

7. Miguel Cabrera, DH

8. Jonathon Schoop, 2B

9. Jake Rogers, C

P: Alex Faedo, RHP

Pitching matchup

LHP Steven Matz (0-4, 6.39 ERA): Looking for his first win of the 2023 season, Steven Matz is making just his third start of the season at home and his first since April 15. In his two starts at Busch Stadium this year, Matz has pitched a combined 11 innings and allowed six innings.

RHP Alex Faedo (0-0, -.-- ERA): Making his 2023 debut, Alex Faedo made five starts at Class AAA Toledo and earned a 2.50 ERA. This will be the right-handers thirteenth career major league start.

Injury report

OF Tyler O'Neill (lower back strain): O'Neill was placed on the 10-day IL on May 5. The outfielder told reporters he had been struggling with the injury for about a week before being sidelined. (Updated May 7)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder inflammation): Woodford was placed on the 15-day IL on May 5. (Updated May 7)

LHP Packy Naughton (left forearm strain): Naughton is continuing a rest program to see how his arm responds. (Last updated: April 18)

Up next

The Cardinals hit the road for a weeklong road trip: first to Chicago to face the Cubs and then to Boston to play the Red Sox.

