CARDINALS CORNERSTONES
Reenergized Nolan Arenado ready to rock with Paul Goldschmidt as the Cardinals’ new ‘dynamic duo’

P-D WRITERS’ PREDICTIONS

St. Louis Post-Dispatch writers make their post-season projections.

Projections Derrick Goold Rick Hummel Ben Frederickson Benjamin Hochman
NL Central Brewers Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals
NL West Padres Dodgers Dodgers Dodgers
NL East Mets Braves Braves Mets
NL wild cards Dodgers, Cardinals Brewers, Padres Brewers, Padres Padres, Braves
NL champs Padres Dodgers Padres Dodgers
AL Central White Sox White Sox White Sox Twins
AL West Angels Angels Angels Astros
AL East Yankees Yankees Yankees Yankees
AL wildcards Twins, Astros Rays, Twins Twins, Rays White Sox, Blue Jays
AL champs White Sox White Sox Yankees Yankees
WS champs Padres Dodgers Yankees Dodgers
