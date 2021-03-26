CARDINALS CORNERSTONES

Cardinals' pairing of Nolan Arenado with Paul Goldschmidt is a fusion of two leading, all-around players
“I think at times people questioned are we still desirable, and I hope this says, ‘Yes,'" says executive John Mozeliak.
'The numbers say what the numbers say. No one is making excuses. ... And we do have to produce results,' hitting coach Jeff Albert said in an interview with Derrick Goold.
The two have 11 Gold Gloves between them while also hitting with power.
P-D WRITERS’ PREDICTIONS
|Projections
|Derrick Goold
|Rick Hummel
|Ben Frederickson
|Benjamin Hochman
|NL Central
|Brewers
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|NL West
|Padres
|Dodgers
|Dodgers
|Dodgers
|NL East
|Mets
|Braves
|Braves
|Mets
|NL wild cards
|Dodgers, Cardinals
|Brewers, Padres
|Brewers, Padres
|Padres, Braves
|NL champs
|Padres
|Dodgers
|Padres
|Dodgers
|AL Central
|White Sox
|White Sox
|White Sox
|Twins
|AL West
|Angels
|Angels
|Angels
|Astros
|AL East
|Yankees
|Yankees
|Yankees
|Yankees
|AL wildcards
|Twins, Astros
|Rays, Twins
|Twins, Rays
|White Sox, Blue Jays
|AL champs
|White Sox
|White Sox
|Yankees
|Yankees
|WS champs
|Padres
|Dodgers
|Yankees
|Dodgers
BenFred: Where will Jack Flaherty go from here? The answer could determine the fate of the Cardinals in 2021
The 25-year-old pitcher with a right arm blessed by God has a blast furnace’s worth of motivation ready to propel him. What’s missing is the destination.
In his second run at a rookie year, Carlson should compete for the top honors.
Things to look for from the Cardinals’ four Central rivals.
The team’s TV viewership numbers were on an alarmingly downward trend even before bottoming out amid the tumult of last year.