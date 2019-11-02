The Cardinals, looking soon to promote young players such as pitcher Jake Woodford and third baseman Elehuris Montero to their 40-man roster, did a little house cleaning Friday. They outrighted catcher Joe Hudson and had righthanded reliever Mike Mayers claimed on waivers by the Los Angeles Angels.
In addition, pitchers Jordan Hicks and Brett Cecil and outfielder Lane Thomas were removed from the 60-day disabled list and placed back onto the 40-man roster. That roster now stands at 37, minus free agents Marcell Ozuna, Adam Wainwright, Michael Wacha, Matt Wieters and Tony Cingrani, who actually never pitched for the Cards after being acquired in the Jedd Gyorko trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Mayers, 27, had a 3-3 record with one save for the Cardinals covering parts of four seasons.
He was on the opening-day roster this year but suffered a right lat strain in mid-April and spent more than three months on the injured list.
Mayers was designated for assignment on Aug. 4 and then brought back onto the 40-man after he had pitched well at Class AAA Memphis. But he made only four relief appearances in September and was not included on the 25-man roster for either of the playoff rounds in which the Cardinals were active.
In 19 innings for the Cardinals, Mayers had a 6.63 earned-run average, striking out 16 and walking 11.
Hudson, who spent most of the season at Memphis, had just one hitless at-bat as the Cardinals’ fourth catcher.