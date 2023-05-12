First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. at Fenway Park .
Facing a left-handed starter for the second time in as many games, the St. Louis Cardinals have made minimal changes to their lineup. Juan Yepez and Dylan Carlson will start in the outfield again but swap spots in the batting order, with Yepez hitting fifth and Carlson sixth.
Andrew Knizner will start at catcher and hit ninth. Since being named starting catcher last Saturday, Knizner has hit .333 and is leading all catchers in innings caught with 44. Willson Contreras will hit third in the order and DH.
The 13-win Cardinals need to win 77 of their remaining 124 regular season games — or 62% — to reach a 90-win total.
Lineups
CARDINALS (13-25, 5th in the NL Central, 8 GB) Red Sox (22-16, 3rd in the AL East, 7.5 GB)
As Cardinals visit Boston, this is what a steady, annually contending organization looks like as it scrambles to find a solution for a historically awful record.
Pitching matchup RHP Adam Wainwright (0-0, 7.50 ERA): Wainwright was dominant in his first start of the year, save for one inning where he allowed four runs. Wainwright is also looking for his first win at Fenway Park, one of just five active MLB venues at which he has not won a game. LHP James Paxton: Paxton is making his first major league start since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2021. He was set to start the season with the Red Sox, but his debut was delayed due to a hamstring injury. Paxton made five starts with Class AAA Worchester, earning a 2-3 with a 6.65 ERA. Injury report OF Tyler O'Neill (lower back strain): O'Neill has begun swinging off a tee and is preparing for a rehab assignment in the minor leagues, expected to beginnext week. (Updated May 12) RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder inflammation): Woodford was placed on the 15-day IL on May 5. (Updated May 7)
Despite an 11% dip in viewership over the same point last year, Redbirds still rule the roost.
Future probable starters
Game 2 vs. Boston Red Sox: Steven Matz (0-4, 5.70 ERA) vs. Chris Sale (3-2, 6.37 ERA)
Game 3 vs. Boston Red Sox: Miles Mikolas (1-1, 5.40 ERA) vs. Corey Kluber (2-4, 6.29)
Up next
The Cardinals continue their three-game series with the Red Sox before returning home for a series with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Check back in to stltoday.com this afternoon and evening for coverage of the game.
