First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. at Wrigley Field.

The Cardinals go for their first series sweep of the season in a pitchers duel between two of the best starters thus far in the National League. Justin Steele will take the mound for the Cubs and Jordan Montgomery will start for the Cardinals.

Tommy Edman will lead off and play second base. Edman has been shifted to second to accommodate the resurgence of Paul DeJong at shortstop. DeJong has hit .350 with three home runs (including a home run yesterday) in 12 games this season. DeJong will hit seventh.

Juan Yepez will start in left field, giving Alec Burleson and Brendan Donovan the day. Yepez will be making his second start of the season in left field for the Cardinals and has hit .293 in the majors this season. Yepez will bat sixth behind Dylan Carlson.

Nolan Gorman will also get the day off with the Cardinals facing a left-handed pitcher in Steele. Gorman has taken only seven at-bats against lefties this season but will be available as a pinch hitter.

Tipsheet: NL Central rivals failed to bury Cardinals when they had chance The Cardinals should be miles behind in the National League Central by now. But they're not, thanks to simultaneous slumps by each of their division rivals.

Lineups

CARDINALS (13-24, 5th in the NL Central, 8 GB)

1. Tommy Edman, 2B

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Willson Contreras, DH

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Dylan Carlson, CF

6. Juan Yepez, LF

7. Paul DeJong, SS

8. Lars Nootbaar, RF

9. Andrew Knizner, C

P: Jordan Montgomery, LHP

What’s this? A winning streak? Rally in ninth lifts Cardinals over Cubs for third straight: Quick Hits Paul DeJong's 14th career homer at Wrigley Field breaks a tie to lead off the ninth inning and send Cardinals to a 6-4 victory. Three homers total carry the day.

CUBS (17-19, 3rd in the NL Central, 3.5 GB)

1. Nick Madrigal, 2B

2. Dansby Swanson, SS

3. Ian Happ, LF

4. Seiya Suzuki, RF

5. Patrick Wisdom, 3B

6. Cody Bellinger, CF

7. Trey Mancini, 1B

8. Yan Gomes, C

9. Christopher Morel, DH

P: Justin Steele, LHP

Pitching matchup

LHP Jordan Montgomery (2-4, 3.29 ERA): Montgomery is looking to break some bad luck on his end as despite allowing two runs or fewer in three of his previous four starts the lefty has taken the loss in each of those games. Montgomery ranks 10th among qualified NL pitchers for the fewest runs of support with 20.

LHP Justin Steele (5-0, 1.45 ERA): An early candidate for the NL Cy Young award, Steele has used a three-to-one walk-to-strikeout ratio to control games and has allowed just seven earned runs in seven starts. If there was a weakness to his game right now, it would be his lack of stamina, pitching into the seventh inning just once this season.

Cardinals seek right recipe of relievers to solve close-game conundrum: Cardinals Extra Andre Pallante, who did not allow a hit to a left-handed batter in Memphis, returns to a developing bullpen that has struggled most in high-leverage spots.

Injury report

OF Tyler O'Neill (lower back strain): O'Neill was placed on the 10-day IL on May 5. (Updated May 7)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder inflammation): Woodford was placed on the 15-day IL on May 5. (Updated May 7)

LHP Packy Naughton (left forearm strain): Naughton is continuing a rest program to see how his arm responds. (Last updated: April 18)

What Paul DeJong’s poised, powerful return from big-league struggles can teach Cardinals DeJong's solo homer to lead off ninth inning Tuesday lifted Cardinals to 6-4 victory. It was his 14th homer at Wrigley, his sixth in the ninth inning there.

Future probable starters

Game 1 vs. Boston Red Sox: Adam Wainwright (0-0, 7.20 ERA) vs. James Paxton (0-0, -.-- ERA)

Game 2 vs. Boston Red Sox: Steven Matz (0-4, 5.70 ERA) vs. Chris Sale (3-2, 6.37 ERA)

Game 3 vs. Boston Red Sox: Miles Mikolas (1-1, 5.40 ERA) vs. Corey Kluber (2-4, 6.29)

Up next

The Cardinals have an off day Thursday before heading to Boston to play the Red Sox for a three-game series at Fenway Park.

Check back in to stltoday.com this afternoon and evening for coverage of the game.

Minor league report: Cardinals prospects Michael McGreevy, Cooper Hjerpe effective in starts Michael McGreevy tossed six scoreless innings for Memphis while Cooper Hjerpe struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings for Peoria.