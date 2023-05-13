First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. at Fenway Park.

Winners in four of their last five games, the Cardinals are sticking with what works and are making no changes to their lineup for the first time this season.

Facing a left-handed starter for the third straight game has helped the Cardinals stabilize their starting nine; however, this has led players like Nolan Gorman and Brendan Donovan, who both hit left-handed, to have extended time out of the starting lineup.

The duo have not started a game since May 9 against the Cubs but have been impactful off the bench, combining for three hits in four pinch-hit opportunities, including a home run.

With a win today, the Cardinals would win back-to-back series for the first time this season.

Pinch-hit home run by Cardinals’ Nolan Gorman shows potential impact of ‘weapon’ off the bench Nolan Gorman provided one of the biggest at-bats of the day for the Cardinals in an 8-6 win over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Lineups

CARDINALS (14-25, 5th in the NL Central, 7.5 GB)

1. Tommy Edman, 2B

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Willson Contreras, DH

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Juan Yepez, LF

6. Dylan Carlson, CF

7. Paul DeJong, SS

8. Lars Nootbaar, RF

9. Andrew Knizner, C

P: Steven Matz, LHP

Red Sox (22-17, 4th in the AL East, 7.5 GB)

1. Alex Verdugo, RF

2. Justin Turner, 1B

3. Rob Refsnyder, LF

4. Rafael Devers, 3B

5. Mastaka Yoshida, DH

6. Kike Hernandez, SS

7. Jalen Duran, CF

8. Connor Wong, C

9. Pablo Reyes, 2B

P: Chris Sale, LHP

Pitching matchup

LHP Steven Matz (0-4, 5.70 ERA): Steven Matz is looking to change his luck and earn his first win of the season. He is one of just three starters this season to start seven games or more and not register a win.

LHP Chris Sale (3-2, 6.37 ERA): The seven time all-star is off to the worst start of his career, allowing a career high 22 earned runs in April.

Injury report

OF Tyler O'Neill (lower back strain): O'Neill has begun swinging off a tee and is preparing for a rehab assignment in the minor leagues, expected to srtar next week. (Updated May 12)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder inflammation): Woodford was placed on the 15-day IL on May 5. (Updated May 7)

Future probable starters

Game 3 vs. Boston Red Sox: Miles Mikolas (1-1, 5.40 ERA) vs. Corey Kluber (2-4, 6.29)

Up next

The Cardinals continue their three-game series with the Red Sox before returning home for a series with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Check back in to stltoday.com this afternoon and evening for coverage of the game.