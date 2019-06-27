Over a Mandarin orange soda that Carlos Martinez was drinking Wednesday, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt outlined a late-inning plan for Martinez, who had talked of wanting to be a starter after the All-Star break but now is aware that won’t be happening.
He is the new closer.
“He can’t wait,” Shildt said. “He said, ‘I’m ready to go. Whatever you need.’
“We talked about him being honest about how he felt on given days because we can use him for multiple innings. It’s always important to get some of those innings out of him, so that he can have a workload that he can build off if we want to put him back in the rotation for next year.”
Shildt said he thought Martinez would be the same pitcher as he was as a successful starter who earned two All-Star nods.
“He’s got the sinker that gets him a ground ball when he needs it,” Shildt said. “He’s got the secondary pitches, plus he can go grab a higher velocity if he wants it to get a strikeout.”
General manager Michael Girsch, also on board with the move, said: “He thrives on the adrenaline and the excitement and the big moments. I have no doubt that he’ll rise to the occasion.”
HICKS’ SURGERY SUCCESSFUL
Cardinals closer Jordan Hicks had what was termed successful ligament transplant surgery to repair the torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow on Wednesday. The ligament transplanted came from Hicks’ left hamstring, said Girsch, who added that it is too early to speculate how long Hicks would be out, other than roughly in the one-year area.
“He woke up. And he had the surgery. Huge success,” Girsch said. “It was uneventful. As expected. No having to transpose the nerve.”