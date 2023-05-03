First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at Busch Stadium.

Lars Nootbaar will lead off for the Cardinals as they take on his Team Japan teammate and 2021 American League MVP Shohei Ohtani. The Japanese superstar will pitch for the Los Angeles Angels and hit third. In addition to his 4-0 record and 1.85 ERA as a pitcher, Ohtani has seven home runs, five stolen bases and a batting average of .294.

Due to a rule specifically created for him, when Ohtani is removed from the game as the pitcher, he will be allowed to continue as the designated hitter, with a new pitcher taking over on the mound.

The Cardinals continue to shuffle their lineup, opting this time to sit Paul DeJong and Tyler O'Neill. Tommy Edman will return to playing shortstop in DeJong's absence; Alec Burleson will start in the outfield with O'Neill out.

Nolan Gorman returns to the lineup as the designated hitter and will bat third in the order. Gorman's six home runs and 22 RBIs lead the Cardinals despite only starting 24 games. The left-handed hitting slugger has hit all six of his home runs this season against right-handed pitching and has a .286 batting average against righties.

Lineups

CARDINALS (10-20, 5th in the NL Central, 10 GB)

1. Lars Nootbaar, RF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Gorman, DH

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Alec Burleson, LF

7. Dylan Carlson, CF

8. Brendan Donovan, 2B

9. Tommy Edman, SS

P: Miles Mikolas, RHP

Angels (16-14, 2nd in the AL West, 2.5 GB)

1. Zach Neto, SS

2. Mike Trout, CF

3. Shohei Ohtani, P

4. Anthony Rendon, 3B

5. Hunter Renfroe, RF

6. Chris Drury, 2B

7. Taylor Ward, LF

8. Gio Urshela, 1B

9. Chad Wallach, C

Pitching matchup

RHP Miles Mikolas (1-1, 5.97 ERA): Mikolas has improved in each appearance this season, lowering his ERA from 13.50 to now below six for the first time all year. Mikolas has faced Ohtani before when the pair pitched in Japan's professional baseball league; Mikolas pitched in Japan from 2015 to 2017.

RHP Shohei Ohtani (4-0, 1.85 ERA): Off to the best start of his career on the mound, Ohtani has had a quality start in his six appearances as a pitcher this season. Ohtani has never faced any of the Cardinal hitters in today's lineup.

Injury report

RHP Wilking Rodriguez (shoulder): Rodriguez underwent arthroscopic shoulder surgery Wednesday morning and will miss four to six month per Cardinal manager Oliver Marmol. (Updated: May 3)

RHP Adam Wainwright (groin): Wainwright is set to return to the majors and will be in line to pitch for the Cardinals Saturday. (Updated: May 2)

LHP Packy Naughton (left forearm strain): Naughton is continuing a rest program to see how his arm responds. (Last updated: April 18)

Future probable starters

Thursday vs. Los Angeles (AL): Jack Flaherty (2-3, 3.94 ERA) vs. Griffin Canning (1-0, 4.11 ERA)

Up next

The Cardinals conclude their series with the Angels in an afternoon game tomorrow before welcoming the Detroit Tigers for a weekend series.

Check back in at stltoday.com throughout the afternoon and evening for coverage of the game.