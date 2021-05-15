Cardinals felt they could not find a fit for Pujols. Dodgers did

SAN DIEGO — As the Cardinals sorted through the benefits and drawbacks of pursuing future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols on a lowest-cost contract possible, they compared what the righthanded hitter would bring to the bench, whether he'd be an upgrade over other righthanded hitters on the roster, and whether the role they had was desirable to him.
Through those discussions, the Cardinals felt there were "headwinds" for a reunion, said a source familiar with the team's thinking.
They will see him soon enough.
In Dodger blue.
Pujols, a few days after his release from the Los Angeles Angels, has an agreement in place with the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to multiple reports out of LA and confirmed to the Post-Dispatch by a source. The Dodgers will sign him to a contract worth the prorated minimum for the remainder of the season.
The Cardinals visit LA on their next road trip, and the Dodgers are set to visit St. Louis on Sept. 6-9. The Cardinals hope to be at full capacity at Busch Stadium by then.
Pujols, 41, was in the final year of the 10-year contract he signed with the Angels after winning the World Series in 2011 with the Cardinals. The Angels designated him for assignment more than a week ago, passed him through waivers, and with no takers willing to absorb the heft of his contract, he was released and became a free agent.
What initiated the move by the Angels, according to their front office, was Pujols' interest in playing more than the bench role they had to offer.
He would like a chance to chase 700 homers, friends have said.
He's 33 shy.
The Cardinals compared Pujols to the other righthanded-hitting options they've had on their bench this season, including John Nogowski and Austin Dean, both of whom are with Class AAA Memphis at the moment. Pujols would be positioned as an option at first base, where Paul Goldschmidt plays about everyday and has for years, and a pinch-hitter off the bench.
Earlier in the week, as the Cardinals had internal discussions about whether to pursue Pujols and the on-field reasons that might support the obvious poetry of signing him, an official said that the timing was off. This was further explained by club president Bill DeWitt III during an interview on WXOS/101.1 FM in St. Louis when he said signing Pujols might more sense if they had the chance in September, for the closing weeks and full-circle coda to a career.
Another Cardinals official, pointing to the team's record and first-place position in the standings, said in the past week that "we like the mix we have going right now."
Before first pitch of their game against the Dodgers' rivals, the Padres, the Cardinals optioned starter Johan Oviedo to Class AAA Memphis and activated reliever Junior Fernandez for this weekend's remaining games at Petco Park.
The move is a prelude to Miles Mikolas' return to the rotation.
Mikolas will start Sunday for the Redbirds and then return to the majors if that start goes well and he recovers from it without issue.
Here's the lineup backing Adam Wainwright on Saturday for a national audience:
1. Tommy Edman, SS
2. Dylan Carlson, RF
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Nolan Arenado, 3B
5. Yadier Molina, C
6. Tyler O'Neill, LF
7. Max Moroff, 2B
8. Harrison Bader, CF
9. Adam Wainwright, RHP
