Cardinals felt they could not find a fit for Pujols. Dodgers did

What initiated the move by the Angels, according to their front office, was Pujols' interest in playing more than the bench role they had to offer.

He would like a chance to chase 700 homers, friends have said.

He's 33 shy.

The Cardinals compared Pujols to the other righthanded-hitting options they've had on their bench this season, including John Nogowski and Austin Dean, both of whom are with Class AAA Memphis at the moment. Pujols would be positioned as an option at first base, where Paul Goldschmidt plays about everyday and has for years, and a pinch-hitter off the bench.

Earlier in the week, as the Cardinals had internal discussions about whether to pursue Pujols and the on-field reasons that might support the obvious poetry of signing him, an official said that the timing was off. This was further explained by club president Bill DeWitt III during an interview on WXOS/101.1 FM in St. Louis when he said signing Pujols might more sense if they had the chance in September, for the closing weeks and full-circle coda to a career.

Another Cardinals official, pointing to the team's record and first-place position in the standings, said in the past week that "we like the mix we have going right now."