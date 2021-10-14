Cardinals fire manager Shildt due to 'philosophical differences'

"I thought the team was managed well," Mozeliak said. "Overall the roster evolved, as you know. We had to make some midseason changes. The original version of what we broke in spring was not working ideally. Ultimately, given the way we finished and how we played this year —this is not a reflection simply on wins and losses. It’s not simply a question of where you happy with how the game was managed? It really was at more of a higher level. Where we saw the team going and where we wanted it to go."

Mozeliak said they would begin a search for his replacement in the near future, and he acknowledged that the current staff has at least a couple of candidates. Stubby Clapp has been interviewed before for a manager position. Bench coach Oliver Marmol has been championed as a candidate for manager at some point by his peers in the Cardinals' dugout.

"You want to make sure that everyone is on the same page," chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. said.

Shildt declined comment at this time.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The timing of the announcement indicates how stunning it is. It is unusual for a National League team to make such a decision and announcement on the same day as an elimination playoff game.