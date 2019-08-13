Subscribe for $3 for three months
Cardinals battle Marlins

St. Louis Cardinals assistant hitting coach Mark Budaska (58) watches the game from the dugout during the fifth inning of a game on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

When the Cardinals get to the ballpark on Tuesday, they won’t find Mark Budaska, the popular assistant hitting coach who had worked with many of the Cardinals’ young hitters in the minors. Budaska, 66, was dismissed Monday.

General manager Michael Girsch said Budaska’s philosophies didn’t really mesh with those of hitting coach Jeff Albert.

The Cardinals rank near the bottom of the National League in multiple offensive categories: 13th in runs per game (4.47), 13th in batting average (.244), 12th in on-base percentage (.316), 13th in slugging percentage (.407).

“It’s really a matter of we wanted a consistent voice for our hitters from the coaching staff and not having mixed messages,” Girsch said. “We felt we were better positioned to have a more uniformed voice for the players. There’s no blame.”

Jobel Jimenez, the hitting coach at Memphis, was promoted — just as Budaska had been last year after hitting coach John Mabry was fired.

“Jobel and Jeff will be a good mix together,” Girsch said and added, “The whole organization is accountable for how we’ve done offensively.”

Cardinals Update e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Rick Hummel is a Cardinals beat writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

View comments