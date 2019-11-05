Subscribe for 99¢
(From left) Cardinals general manager Michael Girsch, chairman Bill DeWitt Jr., manager Mike Shildt and president of baseball operations John Mozeliak, at the July 15, 2018 press conference during which Shildt was announced as the team's manager. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

 J.B. Forbes

The Cardinals have recommitted to additional years of its baseball operation leadership group, from the dugout to the front office.

President of baseball operations John Mozeliak, general manager Michael Girsch, and manager Mike Shildt all received new terms and extensions on their contracts, chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. announced Tuesday at Busch Stadium.

Mozeliak has led the baseball operations for the Cardinals since 2007, and his new contract will be a three-year contract, added on to the deal that was set to expire after 2020.

“The key word is continuity,” Mozeliak said.

Girsch had his option for 2020 picked up and his contract extended for two years.

Shildt has a new contract written for three years starting with 2020.

All of the major-league coaches will return to the Cardinals in 2020.

