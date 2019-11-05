Subscribe for 99¢
(From left) Cardinals general manager Michael Girsch, chairman Bill DeWitt Jr., manager Mike Shildt and president of baseball operations John Mozeliak, at the July 15, 2018 press conference during which Shildt was announced as the team's manager. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

 J.B. Forbes

The Cardinals have recommitted to additional years of its baseball operation leadership group, from the dugout to the front office.

President of baseball operations John Mozeliak, general manager Michael Girsch, and manager Mike Shildt all received new terms and extensions on their contracts, chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. announced Tuesday at Busch Stadium.

Adam Wainwright, a free agent for the first time in his career, plans to pitch in 2020, sources confirmed. The Cardinals and the pitcher hope to work out a one-year contract in the coming weeks that will bring him back to St. Louis, Mozeliak said.

Mozeliak has led the baseball operations for the Cardinals since 2007, and his new contract will be a three-year contract, added on to the deal that was set to expire after 2020.

“The key word is continuity,” Mozeliak said.

"What Mo and his group have accomplished since he took over in 2008 as the head of our baseball ops is pretty impressive," DeWitt said as part of his announcement Tuesday during a press conference at Busch Stadium. "We’ve been in the playoffs seven times. We’ve had 12 consecutive winning seasons, two pennants, a world championship, and of course included in that is postseason is this past year when we won 91 games and made it to the NLCS. In addition to our on-field success at the major-league level we continue to have a robust farm system -- which is not easy to do. When you have winning seasons, you don’t draft high."

Girsch had his option for 2020 picked up and his contract extended for two years.

Shildt has a new contract written for three years starting with 2020.

All of the major-league coaches will return to the Cardinals in 2020. Hitting Jeff Albert, pitching coach Mike Maddux, and bench coach Oliver Marmol already had contracts for 2020. Willie McGee's contract expired at the end of 2019, though he has agreed to come back to Shildt's staff.

Regarding the discussions with Wainwright about a contract for 2020, Mozeliak said: "We are still in discussion on potentially a contract for next year. I think both parties would like to find a way to make it work, so that’s what we’ll try to do over the next week or two."

