First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Texas' Globe Life Field

The Cardinals make their first trip to the Texas Rangers' new home ballpark Globe Life Field for a three-game series with the American League West's leading club.

Nolan Gorman will start the day on the bench with the Rangers starting a left-handed pitcher. Gorman had been taking more starts against lefties and improving his splits but has started in 19 games in a row and this provides an opportunity for a more ideal day off.

In his place as the designated hitter, newly called-up Luken Baker will start and hit fifth. The right-handed slugger had two hits in his major league debut Sunday. At second base, Brendan Donovan will return to the starting lineup and will hit seventh. Donovan, a gold glove utility fielder, has not started at second base since May 18, marking a 15-game span that equals the longest gap between starts at the position in his short career.

Tommy Edman will once again start at center field. Edman has now started four straight games in center and has been excellent defensively. His two outs above replacement (per Baseball Savant) ranks second on the Cardinals behind only Dylan Carlson.

Jordan Walker and Oscar Mercado will wing Edman in the outfield. Today will be Mercado's first start since May 25.

Lineups

Cardinals (25-35, 5th in the NL Central, 7.5 GB)

1. Tommy Edman, CF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Arenado, 3B

4. Willson Contreras, C

5. Luken Baker, DH

6. Paul DeJong, SS

7. Brendan Donovan, 2B

8. Jordan Walker, RF

9. Oscar Mercado, LF

P: Adam Wainwright, RHP

Rangers (38-20, 1st in the AL West, -- GB) will be posted when available

1. Tucupita Marcano, SS

2. Brian Reynolds, DH

3. Jack Suwinski, LF

4. Carlos Santana, 1B

5. Ke'Bryan Hayes, 3B

6. Ji Hwan Bae, CF

7. Rodulfo Castro, 2B

8. Josh Palacios, RF

9. Austin Hedges, C

P: Rich Hill, RHP

Pitching matchup

RHP Adam Wainwright (2-1, 6.15 ERA): While the right-handed veteran starter has been consistent in that he has provided five innings or more in each of his starts, the performance in those five innings has varied. Wainwright has allowed three runs or more in each of his five starts and has allowed four runs or more in four of them.

LHP Martin Perez (6-1, 4.43 ERA): Perez's win/loss record has been inflated by the prolific offense that the Rangers back him up with. With 66 runs of support, or six runs per start, Martin Perez leads all qualified starters in run support this season.

Injury report

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder inflammation): He has been moved to Class AAA Memphis on a rehab assignment, where he made his second appearance Saturday night. He is building arm strength, and his next appearance will be based on how he recovers Sunday. (Updated June 4)

OF Lars Nootbaar (lower back contusion): Injured while making a catch and slamming against the outfield wall, Nootbaar experienced back spasms and bruising in the lower back area that has limited his activities. He would not be available for the team in Pittsburgh and the series in Texas was questionable, so rather than play short, the team placed him on the 10-day injured list in hopes he'll be ready when the team returns home to Busch Stadium to face the Cincinnati Reds. (Updated June 2)

OF Dylan Carlson (left ankle sprain): Carlson, having tested his ankles from sides of the plate and increased the intensity of his running, could open next week on a rehab assignment. The earliest he would do that is Tuesday, and the Cardinals are hopeful he'll be on target to be in a minor-league lineup that night or soon after. (Updated June 2)

OF Tyler O'Neill (lower back strain): O'Neill has been prescribed 10 days of inactivity. No workouts. No baseball activities. Nothing more intense than walking. The goal is to see if the recurring back issue responds to the extensive rest and if he does not experience a setback when he resumes workouts. He'll ease back into baseball activities, meaning it could be another two weeks before he's taking swings in a batting cage. (Updated June 2)

What's next

The Cardinals continue a road trip in Texas for three games with the Rangers before returning home for a six-game homestand.

Check back in to stltoday.com this afternoon and evening for coverage of the game.