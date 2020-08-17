Cardinals give way Monday to Blues on television

The Cardinals are back in the spotlight after returning over the weekend from their long shutdown because of a coronavirus outbreak on the team, and they take a backseat again Monday on television.

Both games of their doubleheader in Chicago, against the Cubs, will be shown on FSM Plus, the secondary channel Fox Sports Midwest utilizes when it has games to show simultaneously. The main channel will carry Game 4 of the Blues-Canucks first-round NHL playoff series, a contest that has much more importance than the baseball contests.

MLB doubleheaders this season are reduced to seven-inning games, and the Cards-Cubs opener is set to start at 4:15 p.m. It thus figures to be over well before Blues coverage begins at 9 o'clock, with face-off time listed at 9:30 — though it is more likely to start about 9:45, given the NHL's track record of providing grossly inaccurate game times.

So why not at least show the first game on FSM and Plus? If it would run way long, either because of weather or many extra innings, an awkward situation would be created in which the game would leave the main channel before it concludes. And Game 2 is set for Plus anyway. So for the sake continuity, both will be only on FSM Plus.