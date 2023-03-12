JUPITER, Fla. — The Cardinals will ride into their off day on the strength of a win over the Washington Nationals powered largely by non-roster spring training invitees Kramer Robertson, Taylor Motter and Juniel Querecuto.

That trio of hitters collected two hits apiece for the Cardinals in a 5-1 win in front of an announced 5,786 at Roger Dean Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Robertson went 2 for 3 with his first home run of Grapefruit League play. He drove in two runs and smacked a pair of extra-base hits.

Shortstop Masyn Winn (0 for 2, walk) batted leadoff, scored a run and drove in a run. Alec Burleson went 1 for 4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored, while Justin Toerner (1 for 3) doubled and scored a run.

Cardinals starting pitcher Steven Matz allowed one run on three hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings. He struck out five. The lone run he allowed came on a solo home run by Nationals slugger Riley Adams.

The Cardinals scored a pair of runs in each of the first two innings against Natinoals starting pitcher Mackenzie Gore.

The first two batters of the day for the Cardinals reached and scored. Winn walked and scored on Burleson’s RBI double to right-center field. Then Motter’s RBI single up the middle drove in Burleson.

In the second inning, Robertson ripped a first-pitch fastball from Nationals starter MacKenzie Gore over the left field wall for a solo home run.

The next batter, Justin Toerner belted a double to right field. Toerner advance to third on a groundball to second base. Then Winn’s sacrifice fly brought Toerner home with the second run of the inning.

Adams’ homer off Matz made the score 4-1 in the third. The Nationals didn’t score the rest of the game. The Cardinals added a run in the seventh on Robertson’s RBI double to right field.

Other storylines

• Motter started at first base, went 2 for 4 and stolen his second base of the spring. He’s a perfect 2 for 2 on stolen base attempts.

• Relief pitcher Jordan Hicks’ fastball touched 101.4 mph in an electric sixth inning. He struck out all three batters he faced and did so on 11 pitches (nine strikes). He has not allowed a runner to reach base in his last two Grapefruit League outings.

Though he had slightly erratic performance against Team Nicaragua in a World Baseball Classic exhibition game on Thursday. In that outing, he allowed three runs (two earned) on one hit and two walks in 2/3 innings.

• Relief pitcher Ryan Helsley recorded a two-pitch strikeout during his one-inning appearance. Like Hicks, Helsley struck out all three batters he faced. He threw 11 pitches (nine strikes). He got called for an automatic ball for a pitch timer violation, but he also got an automatic third strike to record a strikeout against Lane Thomas due to a violation called against Thomas to end that at-bat.

• Ryan Loutus threw two pitches in the ninth inning to record the game’s final out. He came on in relief of Tink Hence, who’d thrown 25 pitches after taking over on the mound to start the ninth inning. Hence recorded two outs, but he also allowed a hit and two walks to bring the potential tying run to the plate in the form of former Cardinals slugger Matt Adams. Loutus got Adams to line-out to end the game.