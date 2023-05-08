The Cardinals certainly appeared on the verge of another agonizing defeat. They’d surely be forced to canvass every inning and every aspect of the game for bright spots, reasons for encouragement and moments that they could build upon as they tried to wipe away the taste of another loss.

Left-hander Steven Matz’s bounce-back start had evaporated. The Cardinals’ lead had become a deficit. The air had been taken out of the ballpark by an error-fueled five-run sixth inning that included a grand slam by the Detroit Tigers’ No. 9 hole hitter.

Instead, the Cardinals rallied and scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth as part of their second-highest scoring game of the season. The Cardinals used that offensive outburst, also aided by a Tigers’ error, to propel them to a 12-6 win on Sunday afternoon in front of an announced crowd of 44,465 at Busch Stadium as they stopped a slide at eight games.

“You come into the dugout after giving up five and there’s this feeling — after the last couple weeks — of here we go again,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “I didn’t feel that today, which was good. There was still fire in their eyes as far as, ‘We have to find a way. We know what’s at stake. It hasn’t been good.’

“To see them rally (was good). And we caught some breaks, obviously. But for the first time in a while we took advantage of them. That was the difference.”

Cardinals three-homer games since 1998 Player Date Paul Goldschmidt 5/7/23 Paul DeJong 7/24/19 Paul Goldschmidt 3/29/19 Matt Carpenter 7/20/18 Albert Pujols 5/30/10 Albert Pujols 9/3/06 Albert Pujols 4/16/06 Albert Pujols 7/20/04 Mark McGwire 5/18/00 Mark McGwire 5/19/98 Mark McGwire 4/14/98

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt powered the club’s offense with three home runs to record his 25th career multi-homer game, his second this season, and the third three-homer game of his career.

Paul DeJong had the most recent previous three-homer game for the Cardinals, on July 24, 2019.

Cardinals left fielder Brendan Donovan belted a tide-turning three-run homer in the sixth inning on a day when six of their 10 hits were extra-base hits.

One quirky element of the offensive performance: All three of Goldschmidt’s home runs came with two strikes.

The seven-run sixth inning marked the highest-scoring inning of the season for the Cardinals, and it gave them their highest-scoring inning since they scored eight runs in the top of the ninth inning against Arizona on August 20, 2022.

The Cardinals (11-24) earned their first win at home since April 19 — an 18-day stretch — and avoided a getting swept in a third consecutive three-game series.

Asked if he was a believer in momentum carrying from one day to the next, Goldschmidt said, “It can. I mean. I don’t know. I really don’t have an answer. It seems to work out that way, but we don’t really know why. Then all of a sudden it ends.

“So nobody can really put their finger on it, but it does seem that things kind of come in streaks sometimes, good and bad,” Goldschmidt added. “But it’s hard to explain how to make that happen or why it happens. I think for us, it’s just try to take it day by day. We’re going to need a lot of wins to be able to come back from this hole that we dug ourselves into, and you can’t get too far ahead of yourselves.”

Matz allowed one run on five hits, including a home run, over 5⅓ innings. He came out of the game with a 3-1 lead in the sixth.

Marmol went to his bullpen with Matz having scuffled in recent starts and Tigers slugger Spencer Torkelson, who’d blasted a home run off Matz in the fourth, due up next.

Unfortunately for the Cardinals, the inning unraveled when the bullpen took over. James Naile, called up from the minors on Friday, came in and gave up a single, got the second out of the inning and then had a runner reach on a fielding error by shortstop Tommy Edman.

Left-handed reliever JoJo Romero walked the first batter he faced — a left-handed hitter — then gave up a grand slam to catcher Jake Rogers.

The Tigers (15-18) took a 6-3 lead into the bottom half of the inning, which started with a Goldschmidt single, Nolan Gorman hit by a pitch and a fielding error on a ball hit on the ground to Tigers shortstop Javier Baez by Nolan Arenado. A run scored on the error and made the score 6-4.

Following a 12-pitch at-bat by Willson Contreras that ended with him striking out swinging, Donovan strode to the plate. Tigers pitching coach Chris Fetter visited reliever Mason Englert.

“Earlier in day, they beat me with a fastball in,” Donovan said. “I wasn’t looking for a fastball in, I was just looking for something middle, but I figured that they were going to come right at me. Especially after that meeting, it was probably like, ‘Hey, let’s get ahead, and let’s pitch off of that.’”

Donovan jumped on a first-pitch fastball and pummeled it 407 feet to right field for his third home run of the season. It gave the Cardinals a 7-6 lead a half inning after they’d just seemingly imploded.

“The energy has been really good," Donovan said of the feeling around the club. "I know it hasn’t gone our way, but (there’s been) energy in the dugout. And there hasn’t been any panic. There’s just been close, heartbreaking losses. A couple of those games go our way, we’re feeling a lot better about it. Today, I think that was big. A little spark to get you going.”

The Cardinals added three more runs in the inning courtesy of Andrew Knizner’s RBI double off the wall in right field, and an two-run single by Lars Nootbaar.

“That was wild," Knizner said of the sixth inning. "That was like a roller coaster ride. I don’t know how else to describe it.”

The Cardinals tacked on two more in the eighth when Knizner smacked his second double of the day and then scored on Goldschmidt’s third homer (he homered against two different pitchers).

“We’ve been battling,” Knizner said of the team’s recent play. “We get up early. They come back. We might come back. It just hasn’t worked out for us at the end. But I like the fact that we’re battling. ...

"The fact that we battled back, got the lead back and were able to close it down, that constant battling feels like the St. Louis Cardinals to me more so than worrying about the wins and losses.”

Photos: Cardinals explode for 7 runs in 6th inning to beat Detroit